Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Midfielder could leave at the end of the season, forward attracting interest from Turkey, and more - 9 January 2022

With the January transfer window open, Premier League contenders Liverpool have the chance to strengthen their squad for a good second half of the season.

The Reds have fallen too far behind Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title. They will hope to close down the 11-point lead Pep Guardiola’s side have opened up.

Liverpool will first have to put out a team to face Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup this Sunday despite recently being decimated by COVID-19. On that note, here's a look at the key Liverpool transfer stories as on January 9, 2022.

Journalist claims James Milner could leave Liverpool

Goal journalist Neil Jones believes James Milner could leave Liverpool at the end of the season after a successful spell at Anfield.

Milner turned 36 last week and is in the final year of his contract at Liverpool. There has been no progressive talk about a new deal, so he very well could leave at the end of the season.

Jones said:

"I think it is the last season of him as a Liverpool player and he should get the most popular ovation.

"I don't think he will carry on being a Liverpool player after this season but I think he will carry on playing so I don't think he will join the coaching staff just now."

Fenerbahce prepared to offer Divock Origi a 'massive' contract

Like Milner, Divock Origi too is in the final year of his contract. The Reds are powerless to stop him from agreeing a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside England.

Fenerbahce are reportedly the latest club interested in signing him, as per Belgian football journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

The Turkish side, however, want to sign him this summer. Origi is reportedly hoping to remain in England, and Newcastle United are one of the few clubs interested in signing him.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will entertain any offers as their squad lacks depth at the moment.

Van Dijk feels positive COVID-19 cases affected Liverpool more than Manchester City

It’s no secret that Manchester City have the best squad in the Premier League. Virgil van Dijk seems to concur as the Dutchman feels they dealt with positive COVID cases during the busy festive period last month.

"A small example is that me, Fabinho and Thiago all tested positive for covid at the same time, three players who are important to the team.

"A big club like Liverpool still has good quality players, but the rhythm and dynamics of the team changes at such a time," van Dijk said.

Liverpool are currently 11 points behind Manchester City and will hope to win their game in hand to cut it down to eight in the coming weeks.

