Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool the only choice for midfielder, Reds braced for Barcelona bid, and more - 2nd September 2020

In today's Liverpool transfer news roundup, we have the latest with a Reds' target reportedly having made it clear that the Premier League champions are his only choice for a transfer move, the Reds being braced for a bid from Barcelona for a midfielder of their own, and more.

Liverpool are Thiago Alcantara's "only choice"

Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara has reportedly made it clear that Liverpool is his destination of choice, as he prepares to leave the European champions in this transfer window.

According to journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi of RMC Sport, Thiago has already been in touch with Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp, and is preparing for his arrival in England. Bouhafsi reiterated that the Reds will be Thiago's next club, if he had his way.

Liverpool are still working to get Thiago Alcantara. Bayern are now convinced they’re gonna receive a new bid from #LFC soon. Klopp pushing again for Thiago. Manchester United only had contacts with his agent at the moment - nothing advanced between clubs. 🔴 #Liverpool #Thiago — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 2, 2020

SportBild's reporter Tobias Altschaffl also quoted Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick as saying that Thiago had already made his decision.

"I assume that he will leave us. We had fully focused on the Champions League, his contract wasn't an issue in the past few weeks. We haven't had another conversation now, I think his decision has been made."

Liverpool are yet to make an official bid to Bayern for Thiago's services.

Liverpool braced for Barcelona bid for Georginio Wijnaldum

New Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman has made Liverpool midfield Georginio Wijnaldum a priority target for the transfer window. The Dutch head wants to capitalise on his countryman's current contract standoff at Liverpool, by making the midfielder his first signing for the Blaugrana.

Wijnaldum's contract with the Premier League champions expires at the end of the 2020-21 season, and there has been no sign from the Reds camp about an agreement over an extension being close.

Today, The Athletic's James Pearce said that Wijnaldum wanted a four-year extension to his Liverpool contract, but the club were not willing to offer him that long on his new deal right now.

"From what I was told he wanted four years, the contract that he’s been offered is a bit shorter than that."@JamesPearceLFC, @Simon_Hughes__ and @stevehothersall clarify the latest around Thiago, Wijnaldum and Brewster. #LFC



LISTEN NOW 🎙️ 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗥𝗘𝗗 𝗔𝗚𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗔 — The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) September 2, 2020

According to The Guardian, Liverpool are reluctant to sell Wijnaldum, who has grown into something of an indispensable player for Klopp at Liverpool. Wijnaldum made more Premier League appearances last season than any other Liverpool midfielder last season. The Guardian report that the reluctance could change depending on the offers they receive for a player with less than a year left on his contract.

So far, Barcelona have not officially made a bid The Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf claims that Koeman wants to bring back his favoured pairing of Wijnaldum and Frenkie de Jong, which was a combination that worked wonders for him during his time in charge of the Netherlands National Team.

For Liverpool, any potential move for Wijnaldum could be their trigger to push the Thiago signing over the line.

Liverpool interested in signing Patson Daka

RB Salzburg's Zambian striker Patson Daka is the subject of interest from a host of Premier League clubs, but Liverpool are favourites to sign him, according to Far Post South Africa.

The pacy striker already caught Liverpool's eye during the Austrian club's two Champions League group stage clashes against the Reds. He further emphasized his qualities with a brace against Klopp's side in a pre-season friendly last week - a game that ended 2-2.

Liverpool are prepared to sell Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri should sizeable offers come their way this summer, and are looking out for able backup to their front three.

Daka scored 24 goals and provided a further six assists last season, as he helped Salzburg win the Austrian Bundesliga, and ensured they didn't really feel the absence of the likes of Erling Haaland and Takumi Minamino, who left the club in January.

It is now a possibility that Daka could be reunited with Minamino, this time in Liverpool red.