Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Midfielder's price tag revealed, Reds target willing to wait until the summer for his big move, and more - 10 January 2022

With the January transfer window open, Premier League giants Liverpool have the chance to strengthen their squad for a good second half of the season.

The Reds have fallen too far behind Manchester City in the race for the league title. They will hope to close down the 11-point lead Pep Guardiola’s side have opened up.

Liverpool beat Shrewsbury Town 4-1 in the third round of the FA Cup this past Sunday. They will now hope to beat Arsenal in the first leg of the Carabao Cup this coming Thursday.

On that note, here's a look at the key transfer stories revolving around the Merseyside club as on January 10, 2022.

Brighton’s asking price for Bissouma revealed

Brighton and Hove Albion will reportedly sell Yves Bissouma for only a fee of £50 million in the January transfer window.

The midfielder is currently attracting interest from Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa, but Brighton’s asking price could be high for all three of them.

The Reds are looking to add more depth to their midfield. They felt the effects of Gini Wijnaldum’s departure in the first half of the season and need a player of his ilk going forward.

Bissouma has developed well at Brighton and would be a solid addition to the team. Jurgen Klopp’s side have looked lightweight in midfield, but it remains to be seen if they will pay a fee of fee of £50 million.

Liverpool prioritize Mohamed Salah’s contract extension

The Reds are also hoping to extend Mohamed Salah’s contract, and are already in talks with his agent.

Salah is currently with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations and will be in the final year of his contract later this summer.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the Reds know clubs will look at Salah’s situation in the summer. They are working closely to agree a new deal by the summer transfer window. The Egyptian has been in fine form so far this season and is currently the leading goal-scorer in the Premier League with 16 strikes.

Vlahovic wants to wait until the summer to see the offers on his table

Liverpool target Dusan Vlahovic reportedly wants to wait until the summer to see the offers on his table. The Serbian has been linked with a move to Arsenal as the Gunners are keen on signing a forward in the January window.

However, Vlahovic knows his recent form for his current club Fiorentina is likely to attract other high-profile suitors in the summer. The forward will have a year remaining on his contract with the Serie A outfit in the summer and will be available for an affordable price.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra