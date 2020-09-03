Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Midfielder set for Germany farewell, Barcelona opens talks with Reds midfielder, and more - 3rd September 2020

In today's Liverpool transfer news roundup, we have the latest with a Reds' target set to bid farewell to Germany tonight, a Reds midfielder edging closer to a move to Spain, and more.

Liverpool target Thiago Alcantara set for Germany "farewell"

Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara will bid farewell to Germany tonight, when he plays for Spain in their UEFA Nations League opener in Stuttgart, according to local Munich media, via The Mirror.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to the Reds all summer, but has also interested Manchester United, who were said to be in talks with his agents. However, Thiago's wage demands is said to have put the Red Devils off, and no move will be possible until that is resolved.

For Liverpool, however, the situation remains at status quo, with Bayern still waiting for them to make official contact and a bid.

Liverpool could make their move in the coming days, as and when they have a little more clarity on the future of Georginio Wijnaldum.

Barcelona negotiating terms for Liverpool midfield Georginio Wijnaldum

According to Mundo Deportivo journalist Edu Polo, Barcelona are currently negotiating with Liverpool, for the signing of Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

Wijnaldum has only a season left on his contract at Liverpool, and Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is keen to take advantage of that and reunite with a player who flourished under him, while playing the Dutch National Team.

According to Paul Joyce of The Times, the negotiations began after Koeman made a firm push to the Barcelona board to push on with talks and complete the club's first signing of the summer.

Joyce said that while there had been no official club to club contact as of last night, Koeman was expected to push the Barcelona board to make a firm enquiry. The development could open the way for Thiago to replace Wijnaldum at Liverpool.

Away with the Netherlands National Team right now, Wijnaldum was asked about a potential move to Barcelona, but he keep this cards close to his chest. The Dutchman revealed that he wouldn't really want to address any rumours at this stage.

Liverpool to wait another year to make Ben White decision

Brighton and Hove Albion centre-back Ben White is likely to remain with the Seagulls for one more season, before another auction for his services next summer.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds will monitor White's progress at Brighton this season, with a view to making a bid for him next summer, should he progress as he is expected to.

White impressed one and all at Leeds United last season as they won promotion back to the Premier League, and was widely tipped to leave Brighton this summer.

But Graham Potter will have his centre-back's services for at least one more season, after he signed a new four-year deal with the club.

Leeds had three bid rejected by Brighton this summer, with the highest being around £30m. Unfortunately for Marcelo Bielsa's side, Brighton held firm and tied the young Englishman down to a longer deal.

Liverpool, for their part, will watch on in the background.

The Liverpool Echo said that the Reds scouted White extensively last season in the Championship, when he played a part in all 46 games for Bielsa's Championship winners.

White was touted to be one of Liverpool's prime targets to replace Dejan Lovren, who left for Zenit St. Petersburg last month.