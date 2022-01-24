Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Newcastle United weigh up a move for Reds defender, midfield target says he is ready to leave, and more - 24 January 2022

With the January transfer window currently open, Premier League side Liverpool have the chance to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season.

The Reds are currently nine points behind Manchester City in the race for the league title with one game in hand. Jurgen Klopp's men will hope to cut down on the lead Pep Guardiola’s side have opened up on them in the coming months.

The Merseyside club put in a dogged display against Crystal Palace on Sunday to emerge 3-1 winners on the road. They now have a winter break and will not play until the first week of February when they face Cardiff City in the FA Cup.

On that note, here's a look at the key transfer stories revolving around the Reds as of January 24, 2022.

Newcastle United weigh up a bid for Liverpool centre-back

Liverpool will not stand in Nat Phillips’ way if they receive a bid of £15 million for the centre-back. Newcastle United are reportedly weighing up a bid to bring him to St. James' Park.

The Athletic‘s Chris Waugh has revealed that Newcastle might target Phillips as an alternative to their primary target Diego Carlos in the coming days.

The Sevilla centre-back is also being courted by the Magpies, but Sevilla are holding out for a fee in excess of £30 million to let the Brazilian leave.

Phillips could be a viable alternative for Newcastle United. The centre-back played a key role for the Reds in the second half of last season when their main players were out with injuries.

Renato Sanches ready to leave Lille

After an impressive spell at Lille so far, Renato Sanches has revealed he spoke to his agent. He is ready to move elsewhere should an offer come in.

“I spoke with my agent, I know which clubs are calling me but I can’t say right now. But I know I’m ready. If an offer comes in, I’ll find out what’s best for me,” Sanches said.

The Portuguese ace has been linked with a move to Liverpool, who are likely to add more depth to their midfield over the summer.

The Merseysiders are likely to face competition from elsewhere, with AC Milan and Arsenal also interested in signing him.

Harvey Elliot teases Liverpool fans with social media post

Harvey Elliot has returned to training and the midfielder teased fans with a post on social media.

Elliot wrote on Instagram:

“See you soon reds. Enjoy the break.”

Elliot has not played for the Reds since September when he fractured his ankle against Leeds United.

The Reds now have around two weeks to recharge their batteries with a winter break. Elliot will hope to be back in first-team contention when the Reds return to action in the FA Cup on 6 February.

