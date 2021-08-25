Liverpool News Roundup: Quartet could be sold for the right price, "Jota like" signing still possible, and more - 25 August 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings this summer as they look to add some fresh legs to their squad ahead of the new season. The club also plans to clear a few players to make room for new arrivals.

On that note, let's take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as on August 25, 2021.

Joel Matip turns down the chance to play for Cameroon

Joel Matip has reportedly turned down the chance to return to the Cameroonian national team.

The centre-back has not represented Cameroon since the 2015 AFCON qualifiers, and turned down the chance to join the national team in January 2017.

Cameroon boss Toni Conceicao said that Matip does not wish to return to the national team:

“The situation of Matip is not new. There are players who wanted to come back to the national team. For me there is no need to enlist a player who is not ready to return. Matip does not want to return to the national team, that is the issue.”

Liverpool could make a “Jota-like” signing

Liverpool have been quiet in the transfer window, having signed just one player so far. As per Fabrizio Romano, if Liverpool sign someone, it will be under the radar.

The Reds signed Diogo Jota out of the blue in the summer of 2020, and the Portuguese hit the ground running at Anfield last season.

Liverpool have been linked with several attacking players, and Xherdan Shaqiri’s departure could perhaps force them to sign a like-for-like replacement.

Quartet could be moved on for the right price

ESPN have claimed that the quartet of Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita will be sold for the right price this summer.

It remains to be seen if there is any truth to the claim as Naby Keita has started in both Premier League games and is looking fitter than ever.

Quite a few strong individual performances for #LFC today but Naby Keita arguably the most important. If he can stay fit and keep repeating today's Gini Wijnaldum impression then it bodes really well for Liverpool. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) August 21, 2021

Origi and Minamino are expected to see little playing time this season and Liverpool are looking to move them on this summer.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain might play a false nine role this season, so Liverpool might not sell him and risk an injury crisis should Roberto Firmino miss a few games.

