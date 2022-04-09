Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds agree a fee to sign Portuguese attacker, Ismaila Sarr breaks his silence on transfer rumours, and more - April 8, 2022

Liverpool will perhaps face their biggest test of the Premier League season when they square off against Manchester City at the Etihad this Sunday. The two teams are separated by just a point at the top of the table with City leading the pack. So the clash on Sunday could be a key momentum shifter.

The Reds will head into the clash after a 3-1 win in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Benfica.

Today’s roundup features some transfer talk on Ismaila Sarr, Fabio Carvalho and more. Without further ado, let’s have a look at the latest stories featuring the Reds as of April 8, 2022.

Sarr breaks his silence in rumours

Ismaila Sarr has been linked with several clubs, including the Reds (via TeamTalk). The Watford attacker decided to keep things close to his chest when asked about his future.

He said on Wiwsport:

“What I can say is that I am at Watford; I still have years to go. Two years I believe We continue the work, and if the opportunity arises, we will see later. So far, I only have rumours.”

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom AC Milan are set to compete against



A rumored price tag of €30M-40M is expected, but if they get relegated then the price will drop.



Source: @CalciomercatoIt 🗞 AC Milan are set to compete against #Liverpool for the signing of Watford forward Ismaïla Sarr. The Reds have made enquires about him in the past.A rumored price tag of €30M-40M is expected, but if they get relegated then the price will drop.Source: @CalciomercatoIt ℹ️❗️AC Milan are set to compete against #Liverpool for the signing of Watford forward Ismaïla Sarr. The Reds have made enquires about him in the past.A rumored price tag of €30M-40M is expected, but if they get relegated then the price will drop.Source: @CalciomercatoIt 🇮🇹🗞 https://t.co/hwLi9f38Se

With Watford in a precarious position in the league, it remains to be seen what lies ahead of Sarr. Should they get relegated, the Hornets might find it hard to retain Sarr’s services.

As per Milanlive.it, AC Milan are also interested in signing the Senegalese attacker, who has scored five league goals so far this season.

Pep Guardiola says rivalry with Liverpool is the ‘biggest’ of his career

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will prepare his side for another potential season-defining clash against the Merseysiders this Sunday.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"When I will remember my period here at Man City – when I am retired, watching and playing golf – I will think Liverpool were the biggest rivals." @City_Xtra] Pep Guardiola:"When I will remember my period here at Man City – when I am retired, watching and playing golf – I will think Liverpool were the biggest rivals." #awlive Pep Guardiola:"When I will remember my period here at Man City – when I am retired, watching and playing golf – I will think Liverpool were the biggest rivals." #awlive [@City_Xtra]

Ahead of the game, Guardiola has revealed that he will remember the rivalry with the Reds as the biggest after he retires from coaching.

He said (via The Guardian):

“When I retire and watch and play golf I will remember the biggest rivalry was with Liverpool. When you achieve 100 points and 98 points [in two of City’s title-winning seasons] you need someone to push from behind to be so close. You have to make another step.”

Both teams have been involved in some intense title clashes over the last few seasons. City have three out of the last four league titles. Liverpool will hope to add to the title that they won in the 2019-20 season.

Fee agreed for Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho: Reports

Liverpool have agreed a fee with Fulham to sign teenage talent Fabio Carvalho in the summer as per The Athletic.

By doing so, the Reds have ensured that the matter does not go to a tribunal. It did so with a previous transfer between the two clubs involving Harvey Elliot in 2019.

The Merseyside outfit will pay Fulham a fee of £5 million plus add-ons that could see Fulham earn a further £2.7 million. The Reds have also agreed to a 20 percent sell-on fee.

Carvalho has already agreed personal terms with the Reds, and was close to signing for Liverpool in January before the deadline ran out.

Edited by Aditya Singh