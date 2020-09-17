Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds agree midfielder transfer, Belgian striker transfer conditions set, and more - 17th September 2020

In today's Liverpool transfer news roundup, we have the latest with the Reds closing a two-month-long transfer saga with an agreement, while also setting their terms for selling their Belgian striker, and more.

Liverpool agree Thiago Alcantara transfer fee

Liverpool are said to have agreed a fee with European champions Bayern Munich to sign Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara, with the formalities of a medical and agreement of personal terms said to be completed in the next couple of days.

According to The Times's Paul Joyce, the Premier League champions have agreed an initial fee of £20m, which will be spread out over the four years of Thiago's contract at Anfield, with an additional £5m to be paid in add-ons

According to The Athletic, Bayern Munich had made it clear on Monday that they wanted a deal to be struck before the start of their Bundesliga season against Schalke on Friday.

Thiago is set to become Liverpool's second acquisition of the summer, with the Reds already have signed Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas.

Liverpool set terms for Divock Origi exit

With several clubs reportedly interested in signing Belgian striker Divock Origi on loan this summer, Liverpool have reportedly told them that a loan deal with an obligation to buy next summer for €15m, is what they are looking for.

Advertisement

💥Emre Belözoğlu,Divock Origi'yi kiralamak için Liverpoollu yöneticilerle görüştü



Liverpool,15 M€ bedel karşılığında ve zorunlu satın alma opsiyonu şartıyla kiralanmasına izin vereceklerini belirtti



Ayrıca AVilla,Newcastle,Brighton ve Fulham da Origi'yi transfer etmek istiyor — Ekrem Konur (@Ekremkonur) September 12, 2020

According to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur (above), Fenerbahce have enquired about Origi's availability, with the Liverpool top-brass making their demands clear.

Premier League clubs Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Brighton and Hove Albion and Fulham are also interested in signing Origi.

Origi signed for Liverpool in 2014, but only joined them in 2015, as he was loaned back to LIlle for a season. He also spent the 2017-18 season on loan at Wolfsburg. His brace in the Champions League semifinal second leg in 2018-19, and the goal in the final that Liverpool won, have ensured that he will always be regarded as a cult hero at Anfield.

Liverpool set sights on Watford star Ismaila Sarr

Liverpool have enquired about signing Watford's Senegalese winger Ismaila Sarr. The Daily Mail's Dominic King has reported that the Reds are "seriously considering" Sarr as a back-up option to their front three, with his ability to play in multiple positions across the front.

Liverpool have enquired about Ismail Sarr and discussed his situation. No bid had been made but he is being seriously considered as a back up option for the front three. Watford would want £36m+ 🔴 — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) September 17, 2020

It is being reported that Watford would demand a fee in excess of £36m to pat with Sarr, whom they only bought last summer. But in truth, the Hornets are not in a great bargaining position in this deal, owing to their relegation from the Premier League last season. With the champions calling, this might be a deal that is too lucrative for Sarr to reject.