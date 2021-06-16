Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds eye  Bayern Munich star, another center-back to be signed, and more - 16th June 2021

Liverpool are keen on strengthening their squad this summer and are active in the market. They have secured the signature of Ibrahima Konaté, but The Reds are far from done.

There are several rumors surrounding the Anfield club today, and we take a look at the top ones:

Liverpool eye Bayern Munich star

As per a report in Fichajes, Liverpool are looking to sign Kingsley Coman from Bayern Munich. The Frenchman is yet to agree a new deal at the German side and is reportedly up for sale.

👀 | Liverpool are plotting a swoop for Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman.



[Fichajes] pic.twitter.com/JhgqZDK80U — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) June 13, 2021

Chelsea and Manchester United were linked with Kingsley Coman earlier this week, but Fichajes claim Liverpool are leading the race. The report suggests Bayern Munich value the winger at £50 million, but Jurgen Klopp's side are unwilling to pay over £35 million.

Liverpool eyeing another center-back?

Liverpool have got Ibrahima Konaté from RB Leipzig but are reportedly still keen on signing one more center-back. As per Calciomercato, Jurgen Klopp wants to add Cristian Romero to his squad.

The 23-year-old center-back impressed at Atalanta last season and has been signed permanently from Juventus. The deal is yet to be made official, but Goal claim the Turin side are set to receive €16 million for him.

Adrian delighted with the new Liverpool deal

Liverpool have confirmed a contract extension for Adrian, and the Spaniard is delighted. Speaking to Canal Sur Radio’s El Pelotazo, he said:

"We will stay here for a couple of more seasons for the moment. It's a very beneficial agreement, I'm happy; it's shown the level at which the club is. And although last year was not what we expected, we have been as high as possible.

"It was time to make a decision, and with what was on the table, I decided to continue at Liverpool. There has been interest from several Spanish clubs, but it's something that stays there. I would like to go home after so many years away, I've been in the Premier League for eight seasons, but I'm 34 years old, I'm very well physically, and I'll keep it that way."

🚨 BREAKING🚨



Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has signed a contract extension at the club pic.twitter.com/xAh4abreyJ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 14, 2021

However, reports suggest he will become the 3rd choice keeper, with Caoimhin Kelleher taking the 2nd spot.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava