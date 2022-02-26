Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds to compete with Arsenal for Spanish attacker, attacking duo's fitness ahead of the Carabao Cup final revealed, and more - 25 February 2022

Liverpool hammered Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday to win 6-0 and close the gap on table-toppers Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp's men are currently three points behind Pep Guardiola's side in the standings, albeit with a game in hand.

However, the focus for the Reds right now will be on the Carabao Cup this weekend. They will take on Chelsea in the final on Sunday and will hope to lift their first piece of silverware this season.

Today's roundup features some transfer talks on Antony and some updates on the cup final. Without further ado, here's a look at some of the key stories about the Reds as of February 25, 2022.

Roberto Firmino ruled out, Diogo Jota in contention

Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has revealed that while Roberto Firmino is a doubt for the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, Diogo Jota could feature for the team.

Firmino missed the Reds' last two games due to a groin injury. He is not expected to recover in time for the final.

On the other hand, Jota is recovering from an ankle injury that he picked up during his side's 2-0 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League last week.

Liverpool FC @LFC



𝑨 𝒎𝒆𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒃𝒍𝒆 𝒋𝒐𝒖𝒓𝒏𝒆𝒚 𝒕𝒐 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒃𝒂𝒐 𝑪𝒖𝒑 𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒍...Now it's time for a return to Wembley

The Dutchman said earlier today:

"Bobby we have to see in the next two days. He is pushing himself really hard but he will not be available for the final, to reach the squad."

"Jota, so far no reaction on the things he did, so the straight-line running, the changes of direction and the ball work he did, so that’s a good sign. He isn’t ruled out but still it will be a challenge."

Liverpool have enough depth up front with Divock Origi now back in the squad after recovering from a knee injury. They are expected to go with a front three of Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah in the Carabao Cup final.

Antony flatted by Liverpool interest

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Ajax attacker Antony, and the Brazilian is reportedly aware of the Reds’ interest.

The 22-year-old has made 27 appearances for Ajax across all competitions this season, scoring 11 goals and providing nine assists.

Antony explained that he hopes to play in the Premier League sometime in the future but added that he is currently happy at Ajax. He said:

"Premier League and La Liga are the leagues I find beautiful. When the time is right, I hope to play there."

"I am happy to be recognised like this. But there are other excellent players here. At the moment, I don’t think about transfers or values, I’m happy here."

Liverpool and Arsenal to compete for Marco Asensio

Liverpool and Arsenal are set to battle it out for Real Madrid ace Marco Asensio, according to El Chiringuito (h/t Liverpool Echo).

The report claims that the Reds are willing to offer Asensio a better deal in terms of wages, which could tempt him.

Asensio has featured 28 times across all competitions for Los Blancos so far this season, scoring nine times and assisting once in the process.

The Spaniard will be in the final year of his contract this summer as his current deal with Real Madrid runs until July 2023.

