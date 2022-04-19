Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds to compete with German side for talented Aberdeen full-back, Cristiano Ronaldo to miss the clash at Anfield, and more - April 19, 2022

Liverpool will take on Manchester United in perhaps the biggest game in English football later tonight.

The Reds will have the chance to temporarily overtake title rivals Manchester City in the Premier League table with a win as Pep Guardiola's side do not play until Wednesday.

Today's roundup features some tidbits from Jurgen Klopp, some transfer talk on Calvin Ramsay, and more. Without further ado, let's take a look at the latest stories featuring the Reds as of April 19, 2022.

Ronaldo to miss Liverpool tie

Manchester United have granted Cristiano Ronaldo a compassionate leave to stay with his family after the heartbreaking passing of his baby son.

The club released a statement that read:

"Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time.

"As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family’s request for privacy."

Ronaldo's absence will be a massive blow for Manchester United as he is the club's leading goal-scorer with 15 goals in the league and has been in good touch of late.

The Portuguese scored a hat-trick against Norwich City in the last game and helped his side win 3-2.

Klopp says his side are not going to take Manchester United lightly

Liverpool are one of the most in-form teams in Europe and will head into the clash against Manchester United as favorites.

While the Reds have been racking up wins in the league, Manchester United have struggled for consistency and will be without several first-team regulars.

The last time the two sides met, Liverpool emerged comfortable 5-0 winners at Old Trafford.

Klopp, however, revealed that his players are not letting any complacency creep into the dressing room ahead of the blockbuster clash.

He wrote in his pre-match program notes:

"I know that there will be some who will look at the result last time our two clubs met and will view tonight’s fixture as a foregone conclusion. I cannot help those people and I am glad that we will have no-one like this in our dressing room."

Liverpool eye Calvin Ramsay swoop

Liverpool are looking to add more depth to the right-back position and have been linked with a move for Aberdeen's Calvin Ramsay.

As per Calcio Mercato, Eintracht Frankfurt are also interested in the 18-year-old, who has been a regular for the Scottish side this season.

Ramsay has featured in 22 Scottish Premiership games for Aberdeen so far this season despite his tender age.

Liverpool have used Joe Gomez as a back-up at right-back. It remains to be seen what their plans will be with respect to Neco Williams, who is out on loan at Fulham.

Ramsay would be a long-term acquisition considering his age. Considering everything he has achieved this season, he certainly wouldn't be a bad addition to the club.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar