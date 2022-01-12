Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds to compete with Juventus and Manchester United for midfield ace, club eye a free transfer for French winger, and more - 12 January 2022

With the January transfer window open, Premier League side Liverpool have the chance to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season.

The Reds have fallen too far behind Manchester City in the race for the league title. They will hope to close down the 11-point lead Pep Guardiola’s side have opened up in the coming months.

Liverpool beat Shrewsbury Town 4-1 in the third round of the FA Cup last Sunday. They will now hope to beat Arsenal in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final come Thursday.

On that note, here's a look at the key transfer stories revolving around the Merseyside club as of January 12, 2022.

Ousmane Dembele is on Liverpool’s radar

Liverpool have reportedly put Ousmane Dembele on their radar. The Frenchman is in the final year of his contract at Barcelona and is available for pre-contract negotiations this month.

The 24-year-old has struggled with form and injuries this season and has not signed a contract extension at Barcelona.

Following a big money move from Borussia Dortmund, Dembele has had a a fairly subdued spell at Camp Nou.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool are looking to add Dembele to their squad ahead of the 2022-23 season. Whether or not they will make a move for him this month and sign him for a cut-price fee remains to be seen.

Liverpool to compete with Juventus and Manchester United for Denis Zakaria

Denis Zakaria is likely to have several offers on his table this summer when he will be a free agent. The midfielder will leave at the end of the season and Liverpool are looking to sign him.

The Borussia Monchengladbach man is being seen as a belated replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, who the club did not replace last summer.

Liverpool will face stiff competition for Zakaria’s services, however, with Manchester United and Juventus also in the reckoning, as per Sport.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker return to full training

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has confirmed that the duo of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker are back in training. But Thiago Alcantara and Divock Origi continue to be sidelined.

Liverpool FC @LFC Jürgen Klopp has confirmed Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker have made a return to full training. Jürgen Klopp has confirmed Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker have made a return to full training.

"Trent [Alexander-Arnold] and Ali [Alisson Becker] trained yesterday. Div [Divock Origi] and Thiago not. That's it pretty much," Klopp said ahead of the clash against Arsenal.

The Reds will also be without Harvey Elliot, who is yet to return to full contact training. Andrew Robertson is also available after a minor knock against Shrewsbury.

