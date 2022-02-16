Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds to compete with Manchester City for Ajax attacker, Sadio Mane opens up on January signing, and more - 16 February 2022

Liverpool overcame a well-drilled Burnley side on Saturday to make it three wins from as many games following the winter break. They beat Sean Dyche’s side 1-0 and will take on Inter Milan in the first leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie this Wednesday.

The Reds are currently nine points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League, albeit with a game in hand, and are active in four competitions.

Today's Reds roundup features some transfer talk on Antony, and some titbits on Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola by Simon Jordan. So without further ado, here's a look at some of the key Liverpool stories as of February 15, 2022.

Liverpool set to face competition from Manchester City for Antony

Liverpool's rivalry with Manchester City is set to extend beyond the pitch and onto the transfer market as the Reds are interested in signing Ajax ace Antony.

The Anfield outfit are reportedly impressed with the way Antony has adapted to life in European football following his move from Sao Paulo to Ajax in 2020.

Liverpool are yet to secure Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to long-term deals. Antony is being seen as a potential replacement should the Reds fail to retain the long-serving duo’s services.

Manchester City are also keen on Antony and have followed his progress at Ajax. They could sign him as a replacement for Raheem Sterling, who is yet to extend his deal at the club.

Diaz gets Mane's seal of approval

Sadio Mane's spot in the first-team is no longer a guarantee because of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz. The club signed the latter in January, and he has already impressed in a handful of appearances.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Mane on Diaz: "I've spent two, three days with him and he's a very, very nice guy. For sure he will do great for Liverpool because he's so, so talented and he's very humble. A very hard-working player." [CBS] Mane on Diaz: "I've spent two, three days with him and he's a very, very nice guy. For sure he will do great for Liverpool because he's so, so talented and he's very humble. A very hard-working player." [CBS] https://t.co/waiRcqzZF3

Despite being his direct rival, Mane admitted that Diaz is a talented and hard-working player.

"I've spent two, three days with him and he's a very, very nice guy. For sure he will do great for Liverpool because he's so, so talented and he's very humble. A very hard-working player."

The two will hope to start against Inter Milan on Wednesday as Liverpool re-start their Champions League campaign.

Jordan calls Pep Guardiola a chequebook manager

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan believes Pep Guardiola is a cheque-book manager when compared to Jurgen Klopp.

Mr Green Sport @MrGreenSport



“Every single PL point won by Pep has cost Man City £667K."



"Every point won by Liverpool under Klopp has cost £243k.”



🤔 Do you think Pep Guardiola is a 'Chequebook Boss'?



#MCFC | #LFC 🗣️ Simon Jordan:“Every single PL point won by Pep has cost Man City £667K.""Every point won by Liverpool under Klopp has cost £243k.”🤔 Do you think Pep Guardiola is a 'Chequebook Boss'? 🗣️ Simon Jordan:“Every single PL point won by Pep has cost Man City £667K.""Every point won by Liverpool under Klopp has cost £243k.”🤔 Do you think Pep Guardiola is a 'Chequebook Boss'?#MCFC | #LFC https://t.co/ZFymWaEq9a

Speaking to talkSPORT, he compared the money both managers have spent in recent years and said Guardiola needed thrice as much money as Klopp to pick up every point.

"So when you take the time that they have been together and the facts of the matter is that every single Premier League point that has been won by Guardiola has cost Manchester City £667,000.

"Every single point that has been won by Liverpool under Klopp has cost them £243,000. Guardiola has spent three times the amount of money that Klopp has spent. Klopp took over a side that were disappointed after losing [the Premier League] and in disarray after Brendan Rodgers had lost his way in that 2015-16 season.

"You have got to compare and contrast. If you compare the time they have been there, Guardiola has spent three times the amount of money. Fact."

Edited by Arjun Panchadar