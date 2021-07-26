Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds confirm £12million deal for attacker, Serie A defender linked with Anfield move, and more - 25 July 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings as they look to add some fresh legs to their squad ahead of the new season. On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as of July 25, 2021.

Harry Wilson joined Fulham permanently

Welsh attacker Harry Wilson has joined Fulham on a five-year deal. Liverpool will receive a fee of £12 million for the attacker.

The 24-year old had several loan spells in the Championship and impressed with his displays. But Liverpool have several attacking options and don't see him as a future first-team player.

Wilson said he hopes to play a key role for Fulham in their quest for promotion next season.

“I'm delighted to sign for Fulham. From my first chat with the gaffer on the phone, I loved what he was saying and felt that he understood me as a player, and that played a massive role in me coming here.

"The ambition of the club to get back into the Premier League appealed to me as that's where we all want to be. I'm hoping I can come here, have a good season and help get the club back into the Premier League."

Neco Williams focussed on upcoming season and not a move elsewhere

Liverpool full-back Neco Williams has been linked with a move elsewhere this summer but has hinted he wants to stay and fight for his place.

Williams played for Wales at Euro 2020 despite not being a regular for Liverpool. There have been reports claiming the Reds are willing to offload him for a fee of £10 million this summer.

The full-back, however, has revealed that he wants to play a bigger part for Liverpool next season by working harder.

“Every season you play it only gets bigger and bigger. Last season was good for me, I’m getting the minutes in and getting the game time.

“Hopefully this season I can play a bit more, keep working hard and keep pushing Trent [Alexander-Arnold] and Robbo [Andy Robertson], and hopefully get some game time.”

Sebastian Walukiewicz on Liverpool’s radar

Cagliari defender Sebastian Walukiewicz is reportedly on Liverpool’s radar as per reports in Italy.

The Reds are well-stocked at the back, so it remains to be seen if the Reds will move in for the Poland defender.

Cagliari demand a fee of around £8million for the centre-back, who made 19 appearances in the Serie A last season.

