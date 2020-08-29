Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds have definite interest in midfielder, Dutchman could leave, and more - 27th August 2020

In today's Liverpool transfer news roundup, we have the latest with the Reds reportedly definitely interested in signing a Bayern Munich midfielder, while a European giant firm up their interest in one of the Reds' own star midfielders, and more.

Liverpool yet to make contact for Thiago Alcantara, but interest is firm

Liverpool's reported pursuit of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara has been termed as "weird" by The Athletic journalist, James Pearce.

Speaking on a show on Sony Pictures Sports Network, Pearce said, "It's a very strange situation. This one is probably different from others in recent history because all the noises have come from Germany."

Thiago has made it clear to Bayern Munich that he wants a new challenge and rejected their offer of a new contract, with his current deal running out at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Pearce said that Liverpool have been very firm so far that they haven't had discussions with Bayern about agreeing a fee, but two days ago, Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said that Liverpool have made no contact yet.

The Athletic's reporter also said that there is genuine interest from Liverpool in Thiago, but the feasibility of the transfer would depend on a lot of other moving factors, not least Gini Wijnaldum's future at Anfield. The Dutchman has a similar contract situation to Thiago, and could be on his way out this summer, with Barcelona circling.

Georginio Wijnaldum wanted by Barcelona

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has been the subject of interest from Barcelona, but there not yet been an official bid lodged for the Dutchman.

Goal have reported that Ronald Koeman is definitely interested in bringing his compatriot to Barcelona, having already worked with him during his stint with the Dutch National Team.

Jurgen Klopp didn't really answer the question in any detail at his press conference on Friday, saying that Wijnaldum's contract situation would be dealt with behind the scenes by the player, his representatives, and the club.

Klopp on Wijnaldum



"That's an open contract situation - so we don't talk about it." — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) August 28, 2020

The Reds are not actively looking to sell Wijnaldum at this stage and it is also worth keeping in mind that there have been no signals from the Dutchman's camp that he is looking for a move.

However, naturally, the uncertainty around his contract situation, with only a season left and no talks being held, has only added to the speculation that he could be on his way out.

Young midfielder completes permanent move to Reading

Midfielder Ovie Ejaria today completed a permanent move to Championship side Reading, with the transfer fee being in the region of £3.5m.

Ejaria had joined the Reds from the Arsenal academy in 2014 and progressed through the ranks reasonably quickly. He was actually one of the first few youngsters to catch the eye of Jurgen Klopp, which led to a first-team debut in September 2016, during a League Cup tie against Derby County.

He went on to make a few further appearances as a fringe player for Liverpool during the 2016-season, and later had loan moves to Sunderland and Glasgow Rangers.

He spent last season on loan at Reading, making 39 appearances, before now making his move permanent.