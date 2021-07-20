Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds duo leave on permanent deals, Welshman in talks for a £15million move, and more - 20 July 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings as they look to add some fresh legs to their squad ahead of the new season. Here, we take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as of July 20, 2021.

Harry Wilson could join Fulham in the coming days

Fulham are hoping to sign Harry Wilson in the coming days as talks are ongoing for a £15 million transfer.

As per The Athletic, transfer talks between Liverpool and Fulham have progressed well so the Welsh international could soon make a permanent transfer.

Wilson has failed to break into the senior team on a consistent basis, and has had several loan spells away from the club. Although he has performed well out on loan, Jürgen Klopp doesn’t see the Wilson in his plans.

Marko Grujic and Taiwo Awoniyi leave Liverpool

Marko Grujic and Taiwo Awoniyi were put up for sale, and have completed their permanent moves to Porto and Union Berlin respectively.

Awoniyi, despite receiving his work-permit to play in England, has re-joined Union Berlin on a permanent transfer after impressing for the capital club in the Bundesliga top-flight last season.

The Nigerian featured 21 times for Union Berlin last season, and managed five goals and three assists in the process.

Grujic, who was Jürgen Klopp’s first signing as Liverpool manager, has joined Porto on a permanent deal. Liverpool will receive around £10.5 million for him, and £6.5 million from Awoniyi’s sale.

Leicester City to offer Youri Tielemans a new deal

Leicester City are hoping to tie down Youri Tielemans to a new deal amidst interest from Liverpool.

The Reds have been linked heavily with a move for the Belgian as they look to sign a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum.

Tielemans’ impressive form for Leicester last season has seen his stock rise, but the Foxes have put a hefty price tag on the Belgian.

With Liverpool finally managing to sell some of their fringe players, they could yet make a move for the £64million-rated midfielder. However, a transfer will be out of the question if he commits to a new deal at Leicester City.

