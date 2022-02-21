Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds duo spotted at Elland Road to spark transfer frenzy, club's interest in Inter Milan midfielder, and more - 21 February 2022

Liverpool were put to the test by Norwich City on Saturday, but the Reds emerged as 3-1 winners to close the gap on Manchester City. They will take on Leeds United in the Premier League this Wednesday.

The Reds are currently six points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League, albeit with a game in hand. Klopp's men are active in four competitions, including the EFL Cup where they play Chelsea in the final later this month.

Today's Reds roundup features some transfer talk on Marcelo Brozovic, Raphinha, and more. So without further ado, here's a look at some of the key stories about the Reds as of February 21, 2022.

Fabinho and Thiago spotted at Elland Road to spark transfer frenzy

Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara were spotted at Elland Road for Leeds United’s clash against Manchester United.

Reports indicate that Thiago and Fabinho were there to see their respective compatriots Rodrigo Moreno and Raphinha. However, the Liverpool duo’s appearance has caused a social media transfer frenzy.

Raphinha is a player the Merseyside outfit “like” at as per his agent Deco, so there are rumors doing the rounds that Fabinho and Thiago were there on a scouting mission to check out Raphinha.

The Brazilian scored Leeds United’s second goal to make it 2-2 before Manchester United retook the lead and won the game 4-2 on Sunday.

Liverpool interested in Brozovic

Liverpool are following Marcelo Brozovic’s contract situation at Inter Milan and could move on next summer if he does not sign an extension.

Brozovic’s contract with Inter will end in June, so he will become a free agent. That is likely to attract interest from several clubs.

Liverpool, however, regard the player highly as per Fichajes and could sign him to strengthen their midfield.

football365.com/news/transfer-… Marcelo Brozovic impressed the right people against Liverpool, while Frank Lampard wants another Chelsea loan and Spurs set a £25m price... Marcelo Brozovic impressed the right people against Liverpool, while Frank Lampard wants another Chelsea loan and Spurs set a £25m price...football365.com/news/transfer-…

Brozovic has so far failed to agree on an extension, and it remains to be seen if the Reds will pay him the wages he wants.

He will turn 30 in November this year, and will not necessarily be a long-term option. However, he is still very much at the peak years of his career. The experienced Croatian midfielder has played over 270 games for Inter, scoring 26 times and providing 35 assists. He has already made over 30 appearances across competitions for the Italian giants this seasons.

Joe Gomez says making his first start in more than three months meant a lot

Liverpool centre-back Joe Gomez was a surprise inclusion at right-back in the Reds’ lineup against Norwich City on Saturday.

A 𝗯𝗶𝗴 day for the defender. Joe Gomez makes his first Premier League start in 15 months.A 𝗯𝗶𝗴 day for the defender. Joe Gomez makes his first Premier League start in 15 months. A 𝗯𝗶𝗴 day for the defender. 🔴 https://t.co/izOLWpxqy2

Gomez made his first Premier League start in 103 days, and the defender revealed it meant a lot to him.

Gomez told Liverpoolfc.com:

“Obviously it’s been a moment I’ve thought about for a long time. I’ve had to wait longer than I would have hoped, but at the end of the day I’ve had to keep working and be the best member of the squad I can be, pushing the lads and doing my bit as well away from the pitch to try and be ready physically and mentally. So yeah, it does mean a lot.”

Although Gomez’s display was not spectacular, both Jurgen Klopp will be pleased that he was able to rotate and rest Trent Alexander-Arnold.

