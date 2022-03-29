Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds eye a swoop for €60 million rated Portuguese attacker, club agree a "deal in principle" for Fulham ace, and more - March 28, 2022

After closing the gap on Manchester City in the Premier League to one point, Liverpool will hope to maintain consistency after the international break.

The club continue to be linked with players with the summer transfer window not too far away. Today’s roundup features transfer stories on Porto attacking ace Otavio, Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, and more.

Without further ado, let’s have a look at the latest stories featuring the Reds as of March 28, 2022.

Liverpool reportedly face competition to sign Otavio

The Merseysiders are set to face competition from Manchester United and Newcastle United to sign Porto attacker Otavio, as per A Bola.

The three Premier League clubs are interested in signing Otavio in the summer, but will have to spend €60 million, his release clause, for him.

Porto extended his deal in March last year, and his current deal runs until the summer of 2025.

Liverpool are expected to add more depth to their attack with Divock Origi set to leave the club this summer as his contract expires.

Although Otavio would not be a direct replacement for the Belgian, he would be a versatile option for Jurgen Klopp. He has made 25 appearances in the league for Porto so far this season and has mustered three goals and 12 assists.

Liverpool reportedly agree a “deal in principle” to sign Fabio Carvalho

As per Football Insider, Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Fabio Carvalho from Fulham in the summer. Personal terms have been agreed with the attacker. The two clubs are working on a fee to ensure the matter does not go to a tribunal, as it did when Harvey Elliot in 2019.

Carvalho was close to joining Liverpool in the January transfer window on an eleventh-hour deal. However, the club could not get the transfer done before the deadline due to a delay in paperwork.

The 19-year-old has managed seven goals and six assists for Fulham in 27 appearances in the Championship so far this season. He has played a key role for them as they look set for promotion.

Borussia Dortmund will look to make more than €100 million from selling Bellingham

Jude Bellingham continues to be linked with Liverpool, with Bild claiming the Reds might make a move for the teenager in the summer of 2023.

The Reds have an aging midfield, but it remains to be seen if they will strengthen that area of the pitch this summer.

Bellingham is also attracting interest from Real Madrid, who reportedly want the England international’s teammate Erling Haaland.

Bellingham joined Dortmund from Birmingham City for a fee of €25 million in July 2020. He has since gone on to become one of the most talented young players in his position.

