Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds facing competition for Bayer Leverkusen attacker, forward agrees AC Milan move, and more - April 13, 2022

Liverpool are set to face Benfica later today in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie after a thrilling 2-2 draw against Manchester City this past Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's side will hope to avoid any slipups and finish the job against the Portuguese side after winning the reverse leg 3-1 last week.

Today's roundup features some tidbits from Jordan Henderson, some transfer talk on Moussa Diaby, and more.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the latest stories featuring the Reds as of April 13, 2022.

Henderson says Benfica are still in the tie

The Reds will host Benfica in the return leg at Anfield, and their captain Jordan Henderson believes the Portuguese side are still in the tie.

Henderson wrote in his pre-match programme notes:

"If we want to go through, we will have to be at our best. It really is that simple. Internazionale in the last round showed that, at this level, even a two-goal lead can be challenged and there are a few lessons from that tie that we will be taking into this game.

"So we will be taking nothing for granted. There will be those outside of the club who will be writing Benfica off, but we will be doing nothing of the sort.”

Goals from Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz helped the Reds beat Benfica 3-1 in the first leg.

There was some stiff resistance from Benfica in the second half as they played with more verve and managed to pull one goal back through Darwin Nunez.

Origi agrees Milan move

Divock Origi is set for a move to AC Milan after his contract expires with Liverpool this summer.

As per reports in Italy (h/t Mediaset.it), Origi has agreed a three-year deal worth €3.5 million-per-year with the Rossoneri.

The Belgian has been a bit-part player at Liverpool so far this season. He has started just four times for the Merseyside outfit this season and has scored five times across all competitions.

Liverpool face competition for Diaby

Moussa Diaby is a player on Liverpool's radar, but the Reds are set to face competition for the attacker.

As per Calcio Mercato, West Ham United are also keen on the Frenchman, whose current contract with Bayer Leverkusen expires in 2025.

Liverpool have a plethora of attackers to choose from. But with Mohamed Salah's future still not resolved and Divock Origi set to leave in the summer, interest in another attacker makes sense.

