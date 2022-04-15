Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds facing competition for Porto midfielder, Klopp hopeful key attacker will be fit for Manchester City clash, and more - April 14, 2022

Liverpool overcame Benfica in their Champions League quarter-final tie despite a 3-3 draw in the second leg on Wednesday, 14 April. The aggregate scored 6-4 as they will now face Villarreal in the semi-finals. They will also hope to continue their FA Cup journey this Saturday.

The Reds are set to face a familiar foe in Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup this weekend. They will look to keep their quadruple hopes alive against their Premier League rivals.

Today's roundup features some tidbits from Jurgen Klopp, some transfer talk on Vitinha, and more.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the latest stories featuring the Reds as of April 14, 2022.

Klopp optimistic about Jota’s injury

Klopp revealed that Diogo Jota picked up a knock on his ankle against Benfica on Wednesday and subsequently had a swelling. But he is hopeful that the attacker will be fine for the clash against Manchester City.

Klopp said in pre-match press conference (via Liverpool's official website):

“I said last night that Diogo got a knock – that swelled up slightly directly after the game, obviously while I was in the press conference. Diogo, good chance he will be alright but we need to have a closer look tomorrow. That’s it.”

Jota started against Benfica but came off in the second half and was replaced by Mohamed Salah.

The Reds have enough depth in their squad should Jota’s injury be more serious. Both Sadio Mane and Salah came off the bench against Benfica and are in line to start the upcoming FA Cup tie.

Borussia Dortmund facing late competition from Liverpool for Karim Adeyemi

As per Sky Sport Austria (h/t Inside Futbol), Borussia Dortmund are facing some competition from the Merseysiders to sign Karim Adeyemi despite reaching a “basic agreement.”

Adeyemi is attracting interest from the Reds and Paris Saint-Germain. Red Bull Salzburg’s asking price of €35 million is certainly not a big fee for the two interested clubs.

The key is that Borussia Dortmund are yet to reach a personal agreement with Adeyemi, so the Premier League club are hoping to hijack the deal.

The Reds have contacted Salzburg, and with nothing concrete between the player and Dortmund, Liverpool still have a chance.

Reds facing competition for Vitinha

Vitinha’s impressive performances for Porto have not gone unnoticed as Lazio and Bayern Munich are monitoring the midfielder.

As per O Jogo (via Sport Witness), Liverpool have been following Vitinha’s progress at Porto this season.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom 𝙍𝙀𝙋𝙊𝙍𝙏𝙎:



The Reds are keeping tabs on the player who is protected by a €40M release clause, but could negotiate him for less this summer.



Source: @OJogo 🗞 𝙍𝙀𝙋𝙊𝙍𝙏𝙎: #Liverpool , Bayern Munich, and Lazio are the clubs that have followed Porto's Vitinha the most this season.The Reds are keeping tabs on the player who is protected by a €40M release clause, but could negotiate him for less this summer.Source: @OJogo 🗞 ❗️𝙍𝙀𝙋𝙊𝙍𝙏𝙎: #Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and Lazio are the clubs that have followed Porto's Vitinha the most this season.The Reds are keeping tabs on the player who is protected by a €40M release clause, but could negotiate him for less this summer.Source: @OJogo 🗞🇵🇹 https://t.co/Nvz2JqujdD

The midfielder has a €40 million release clause, so he will not come cheap. Unless, of course, the Reds can negotiate a lower fee for his services.

The 22-year-old has made 25 appearances in the league so far this season, scoring twice and providing three assists. He has been a key player for Porto as they look set to win the title as they sit on top of the league table with a six-point lead.

Edited by Aditya Singh