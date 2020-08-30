Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds given deadline to sign midfielder, Barcelona makes Reds midfielder a priority target, and more - 29th August 2020

In today's Liverpool transfer news roundup, we have the latest with the Reds reportedly having been given a deadline to complete the signing of a Bayern Munich midfielder, while Barcelona have made one of the Reds' own star midfielders a priority signing for the summer, and more.

Liverpool have one week to complete Thiago Alcantara signing

Liverpool reportedly have been given just one more week Bayern Munich to complete the transfer of midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

According to Argentina-based source Varsky Sports, via TalkSport, Bayern have set a deadline for any deal over Thiago this summer, which applies to all potential suitors, and not just Liverpool.

Varsky Sports have also said that Liverpool are still unwilling to pay the fee that Bayern are demanding, in the region of £30m, with the Reds pointing to the player's age, and the fact that he now has just one more season left on his current Bayern deal.

Varsky Sports are reporting that instead of meeting Bayern's asking price straightaway, Liverpool are looking to put together a deal with add-ons, bonuses and other clauses that add up to a total of £30m, instead of just a straight initial payment.

As has been made clear over the summer, Thiago is a player that Liverpool remain keenly interested in, Thiago is said to prefer to move to Anfield, and it is now just a matter of a fee being agreed by the two clubs.

Barcelona make Gini Wijnaldum a priority target

Barcelona, under their new head coach Ronald Koeman, have made Liverpool's Dutch midfielder Gini Wijnaldum a big transfer target for this window.

According to journalist Oriol Domenech, Donny van de Beek's impending move to Manchester United has made Koeman shift his attentions to the Liverpool man, who featured heavily for the new Barcelona manager, during his stint with the Netherlands National Team.

Una de les prioritats de @RonaldKoeman, @Donny_beek6, està a punt de signar pel @ManUtd. @GWijnaldum s’ha convertit en el gran objectiu. — Oriol Domènech (@orioldomenech) August 29, 2020

Only yesterday, it was reported that the Reds are not actively looking to sell Wijnaldum right now, while there were also no signals from the Dutchman about looking for a move elsewhere.

However, just the stature of a club like Barcelona, and the prospect of wokring with a manager under whom he has flourished in the past could be a tempting factor for Wijnaldum to make the move to Catalunya.

Like Thiago at Bayern Munich, there is also uncertainty around Wijnaldum's contract situation at Liverpool, with only a season left and no talks being held. That has only furthered speculation that he could be on his way out of Anfield.

Newcastle the latest Premier League club to show Rhian Brewster loan interest

Newcastle United have joined the list of Premier League clubs who have asked to take Liverpool's Rhian Brewster on loan, according to The Telegraph.

Brewster has, in the past, been linked with loan moves to Brighton, Aston Villa and most pressingly, Sheffield United, but Jurgen Klopp has said a decision will be made over the youngster's future, after the international break, where the youngster is set to represent the England U21s.

Newcastle 'baulk at Maitland-Niles asking price and join the race to sign Brewster on loan' https://t.co/fs4QAotWka — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) August 29, 2020

It was not a particularly happy Saturday for Brewster himself though, with his missed penalty in the shootout for Liverpool giving Arsenal a victory in the FA Community Shield.