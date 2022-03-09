Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds handed Karim Adeyemi boost, former player urges the club to re-sign midfielder, and more - March 8, 2022

Liverpool scraped to a 1-0 win against West Ham United last weekend in the Premier League. It allowed the Reds to stay within touching distance league leaders Manchester City, who are six points ahead of them, having played an extra game.

Liverpool lost 1-0 to Inter Milan on Tuesday in the second leg of the Round of 16 tie in the UEFA Champions League. However, courtesy of their 2-0 win in the first leg at the San Siro, they have qualified for the last eight.

Jurgen Klopp's men are chasing an unprecedented quadruple going into the final stretch of the season.

Today's roundup features transfer talks on Karim Adeyemi and a possible return of a former Reds player. Let's have a look at some of the key stories surrounding the Merseyside giants as of March 8, 2022.

Liverpool FC @LFC



Time for another big #WalkOn

Collymore urges Liverpool to make a cheeky bid for Wijnaldum

Former Liverpool player Stan Collymore has urged Liverpool to make a “cheeky” offer to re-sign Gini Wijnaldum.

The Dutchman left Liverpool for PSG on a free transfer after the Reds refused to pay him the wages he wanted.

PSG’s offer was too good for Wijnaldum to turn down, but he has struggled to acclimatize in the French capital.

Wijnaldum has struggled for form at PSG, and is facing stiff competition from the likes of Marco Verratti, Idrissa Gueye and Danilo Pereira for a place in the first team.

Collymore believes Wijnaldum would still add something to Liverpool even though he isn’t getting any younger.

The former forward told the Mirror:

“Wijnaldum is having a proper wobbler at Paris Saint-Germain and, despite the fact he’s earning a king’s ransom, if I were Jurgen Klopp I’d chance my arm with a cheeky low-ball offer to try to get him back to Liverpool.

“He’s 32 in November, the same age as Jordan Henderson and four years younger than James Milner, and he’d be a great player for the youngsters at Anfield such as Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones to learn from, too. I’m not usually a fan of going back but if there’s a cheap deal to be done, my old club could still be getting a proper, top-level performer.”

Liverpool handed Adeyemi boost

Karim Adeyemi has been linked with a move to Liverpool, and the Reds have been handed a boost in the race to sign him.

Borussia Dortmund, who were reportedly leading the chase to sign him, are not close to matching RB Salzburg’s valuation for the player.

Pulse Sports Nigeria @PulseSportsNG



Borussia Dortmund have had a bid of €35m rejected while Bayern are also interested, but Liverpool are ready to match the asking price.

(✍️ Sport Witness)



RB Leipzig are only going to let Karim Adeyemi leave for €40 million 'under any circumstances'. Borussia Dortmund have had a bid of €35m rejected while Bayern are also interested, but Liverpool are ready to match the asking price. (✍️ Sport Witness)

As per Sky Germany, Salzburg are looking to sell Adeyemi for nothing less than €40million. Dortmund’s bid in the region of €30- €35million has hence been rejected.

Salzburg have a recent history of selling players to both as the duo of Takumi Minamino and Erling Haaland left Austria for Liverpool and Dortmund respectively.

