Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds handed Pedro Neto blow, club eyeing a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder, and more - March 9, 2022

Liverpool scraped to a 1-0 win against West Ham United last weekend in the Premier League. This allowed the Reds to stay within touching distance of league leaders Manchester City, who are six points ahead of them, having played an extra game.

Liverpool lost 1-0 to Inter Milan on Tuesday in the second leg of the Round of 16 tie in the UEFA Champions League. However, courtesy of their 2-0 win in the first leg at the San Siro, they qualified for the last eight.

Jurgen Klopp's men are chasing an unprecedented quadruple going into the final stretch of the season.

Today's roundup features transfer talks on Marcos Llorente and Pedro Neto. Let's have a look at some of the key stories surrounding the Merseyside giants as of March 9, 2022.

Alexander-Arnold looking forward to a deep cup run

Liverpool progressed to the quarter-finals of the Champions League despite a second leg defeat at the hands of Inter Milan in the Round of 16 stage.

Klopp’s side are now have two quarter-final games to look forward to as they are active in the FA Cup as well.

The Reds will face Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-finals and could finish the season with a Cup treble, having already won the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold explained that the Reds are in an amazing position, and will look to see the games through in the coming months.

He told Liverpoolfc.com:

"We're in an amazing position. We've been able to get our hands on the first trophy of the season and are in a strong position in all the other three competitions. We have two exciting quarter-finals to look forward to, a cup final every weekend in the league. So, it's exciting times to be at the club, to be in these games, and hopefully if everyone stays fit we'll be able to see it through."

Liverpool linked with a move for Llorente

As per reports in Spain, Liverpool are looking to sign Atletico Madrid ace Marcos Llorente.

Fichajes claim Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of Llorente, and believes the midfielder would be the ideal addition to the midfield.

The Reds' midfield has looked light despite the numbers at times as they have several injury-prone players in that area of the pitch.

The club did not replace Gini Wijnaldum over the last summer, and Llorente could be the ideal long-term addition at the age of 27.

The Spaniard has made 27 appearances across all competitions for Atletico Madrid, and has predominately featured as a central midfielder.

Reds handed transfer blow

Wolves attacker Pedro Neto has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2027.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Wolves Important news for Wolverhampton today. Portuguese winger Pedro Neto has signed a new contract with Wolves until June 2027, statement confirms. Important news for Wolverhampton today. Portuguese winger Pedro Neto has signed a new contract with Wolves until June 2027, statement confirms. 🐺🇵🇹 #Wolves https://t.co/aMbHGqQkA9

The Portuguese was linked with a move to Anfield before suffering a cruciate ligament injury in 2021 that saw him miss more than half of the 2021-22 season.

Neto is one of the most talented attackers in the Wolves squad, and has managed to make four appearances since returning from, his injury in February.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava