Liverpool News Roundup: Reds interested in Danish creative midfielder, club reportedly in talks for a new shirt sponsor, and more - April 18, 2022

After getting past Manchester City in the FA Cup final this past Saturday, Liverpool have another massive game when they face Manchester United this Tuesday.

The Reds need to win to keep the pressure on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, and will be able to temporarily overtake the Sky Blues with a win as they don’t play until Wednesday.

Today's roundup features some tidbits from Jurgen Klopp, some transfer talk on Christian Eriksen, and more. Without further ado, let's take a look at the latest stories featuring the Reds as of April 18, 2022.

Liverpool seeking a new shirt sponsor

Liverpool’s deal with Standard Chartered will come to an end at the end of the current season.

The financial services company are reportedly in talks over an extension, but a deal is yet to come to fruition as per The Athletic.

The Merseyside outfit have already begun primary discussions with other companies to appear on their shirts.

The Reds are reportedly looking at a value of more than £40million per season.

Liverpool interested in Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen’s return to form has certainly not gone unnoticed as a few top European clubs are monitoring him.

As per Fichajes, Liverpool are said to be interested as they seek more creativity in their midfield.

They will face competition from Ajax and Tottenham Hotspur, two clubs where Eriksen previously plied his trade.

Since recovering from cardiac arrest and a heart issue through an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD), Eriksen’s rise in the Premier League has been inspiring.

The Dane has certainly added more quality and creativity to the Brentford midfield, managing two assists and one goal in six Premier League appearances so far this season.

Klopp hints at rotations against Manchester United

Liverpool have a fully fit squad to choose from for the clash against Manchester United, but we could see a few rotations once again.

The Reds have rotated heavily in recent weeks as they have played a lot of games. Klopp made seven changes to the lineup that drew 3-3 against Benfica last Wednesday.

Klopp said in his pre-match press conference:

“There were some players not in the squad for the weekend, for example, and will not be in the squad for [the United match], who are in really good shape – really, really, really good.

“You try to figure out how it is, you try what is [the] best possible formation. We have to think about intensity in the past, who played how often and all these kind of things. We didn’t have that situation too often.

“Usually in that part of the season we are already on three wheels and try to get somehow through, so hopefully we have to make these decisions until the end of the season.”

We could see both Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip back in the starting lineup against Manchester United. Diogo Jota is also in line to start after coming off the bench against City on Saturday.

