Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds interested in signing Bayern Munich attacker, Egypt sports minister says Salah wants Anfield extension, and more - April 5, 2022

Champions League action resumes this week as Liverpool travel to Portugal to face Benfica in the first leg of the quarter-final on Tuesday, 5 April.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are still competing for three titles and will hope to get off to a good start starting with the clash against the Portuguese outfit.

Today’s roundup features some transfer talk on Mohamed Salah and Serge Gnabry, as well as some tidbits from Ibrahima Konate. Without further ado, let’s have a look at the latest stories featuring the Reds as of April 5, 2022.

Egypt sports minister hints Salah wants to remain a Liverpool

Egypt's sports minister Ashraf Sobhi has hinted that Mohamed Salah wants to remain at Anfield amidst the long-drawn contract negotiations with the club. His current contract with the club expires in 2023.

Sobhi explained that while he personally advised Salah to move elsewhere.

He said on Egyptian radio (via Metro):

"I have advised him to continue his journey at a club other than Liverpool, but his direction now is to renew his contract."

Salah is likely to attract interest from elsewhere this summer if he does not sign an extension before the end of the season. The 29-year-old has is currently the leading goal-scorer in the Premier League with 20 goals from 28 games.

Reds interested in signing Gnabry

Serge Gnabry is reportedly contemplating a summer exit from the Allianz Arena as he enters the final year of his Bayern Munich contract.

As per Goal, Liverpool are monitoring the situation along with Juventus, but Real Madrid might currently be ahead in the race to sign the German.

Los Blancos have already made contact with Gnabry’s camp, and the player himself is open to the idea of playing at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bayern want to extend Gnabry’s contract but it remains to be seen if he will sign a deal as opposed to trying a new challenge.

Konate hints mentality will be key to winning more trophies this season

Ibrahima Konate only joined Liverpool last summer from RB Leipzig. He has already lifted a title with the Reds and has become a fan-favourite at Anfield.

Klopp’s side are still active in three competitions, so the chance to win more silverware should push them on.

Konate has done well whenever he has been called upon to deputize for Joel Matip this season. He explained that the team needs to approach every game with the mentality to win.

He said on the club's official website:

“If we just think, ‘Oh, we will see’ then this is not the best mentality. We have to think, ‘Yes, we have to win, to win, to win’ if we are to have the chance to earn another trophy. If we think like that, we will be more focused. We have to be like that because we have an unbelievable team here and if we are together we are capable of achieving crazy things this season.”

