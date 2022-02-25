Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds interested in signing Ligue 1 forward, Klopp makes Carabao Cup final selection decision, and more - 24 February 2022

Liverpool hammered Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday to win 6-0 and close the gap on Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp's men are currently three points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table, albeit with a game in hand.

The focus for the Reds will, however, be on the Carabao Cup this weekend. The Merseyside outfit will take on Chelsea in the final on Sunday and will hope to lift their first piece of silverware this season.

Today's roundup features some transfer talks on striker Jonathan David and some updates from Klopp on the cup final. So without further ado, here's a look at some of the key stories about the Reds as of February 24, 2022.

Klopp says Carabao Cup final will be a big game for his players

Jurgen Klopp has explained that their upcoming Carabao Cup final against Chelsea will be a big game for both the players and the fans.

For most of his tenure at Anfield, Klopp has rotated his squad in the domestic cups. This season, however, the Reds’ depth has shone in the competition.

Liverpool have the chance to win the League Cup for the first time in more than 10 years, and Klopp said it is a big deal for everyone involved.

“You face a lot of challenges on the way and then when you make it to the final, then it’s big and I know the people are buzzing as well. So, we can play a final in front of a full stadium, which is great as well, so yeah, I’m really looking forward to it,” Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com.

Liverpool interested in Jonathan David

As per Juenesfooteux (h/t Liverpool Echo), the Premier League giants are interested in signing Lille forward Jonathan David.

The Reds are expected to look for a new forward in the summer as Divock Origi will leave the club after his contract expires.

The Sun - Chelsea @SunChelsea Jonathan David transfer odds – Chelsea lead Liverpool, Newcastle and Arsenal for £37.5m Lille ace after major exit claim thesun.co.uk/sport/betting-… Jonathan David transfer odds – Chelsea lead Liverpool, Newcastle and Arsenal for £37.5m Lille ace after major exit claim thesun.co.uk/sport/betting-…

David is attracting interest from Newcastle United as well as Arsenal. But a move to Liverpool, who can offer him Champions League football, could be more tempting.

Coaimhin Kelleher to play in the final

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Caoimhin Kelleher will play in the final of the Carabao Cup against Chelsea.

IP🇮🇪⚽️ @IrishPropaganda



The chance for Caoimhin to add to his Champions League and Club World Cup winner medals



Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Caoimhin Kelleher will start the Carabao Cup final on SundayThe chance for Caoimhin to add to his Champions League and Club World Cup winner medals Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Caoimhin Kelleher will start the Carabao Cup final on SundayThe chance for Caoimhin to add to his Champions League and Club World Cup winner medals🇮🇪🔥 https://t.co/KrJXXHYuai

Klopp said:

“Caoimh is an exceptional goalkeeper and we want to keep him here and for that, he needs games. These games are his competition, and there’s no chance of him not playing."

He added:

“It’s just a thing we have to do because of the quality Caoimh has. We want to keep him as long as somehow possible, knowing that, from our point of view, the best goalkeeper in the world (Alisson) is our number one."

Kelleher is Liverpool’s designates second-choice, and has featured in three of their five League Cup games so far this season.

