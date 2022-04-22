Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds join the race to sign RB Leipzig midfielder, club facing competition from Leicester City for Bremer, and more - April 21, 2022

Liverpool have another massive game coming up this Sunday in the Premier League. They will host Everton in the hopes of keeping the heat on Premier League title rivals and leaders Manchester City as they trail City by a point.

The Reds picked up a dominant 4-0 win over Manchester United on Tuesday at Anfield. They are certainly one of the most in-form teams in Europe at the moment.

Today's roundup features some transfer talk on Gleison Bremer, Konrad Laimer and more. Without further ado, let's take a look at the latest stories featuring the Reds as of April 21, 2022.

Leicester City join the race to sign Gleison Bremer

Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer is a wanted man as Leicester City have reportedly joined the race to sign the Brazilian defender this summer.

As per The Telegraph, Leicester are looking to add more defensive options this summer, and Bremer is at the top of manager Brendan Rodgers’ wishlist.

The report claims that Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in signing the defender, and then there’s interest from Liverpool too.

The Reds have several options at centre-back, but that hasn’t stopped them from monitoring defenders.

Bremer has been a key cog in the Torino side this season, having made 30 appearances in Serie A so far.

Konrad Laimer on Liverpool’s radar

Liverpool have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer.

Kicker (via Sport Witness) claim that both clubs are ’looking' at Laimer as the midfield is an area the duo are expected to strengthen this summer.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓:



Source: 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓: #Liverpool have joined Manchester United and Bayern Munich as potential suitors for RB Leipzig's Konrad Laimer. The Reds are said to be actively 'looking' at the Austrian for next summer.Source: @kicker_bl_li 🇦🇹❗️𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓: #Liverpool have joined Manchester United and Bayern Munich as potential suitors for RB Leipzig's Konrad Laimer. The Reds are said to be actively 'looking' at the Austrian for next summer.Source: @kicker_bl_li 🇩🇪 https://t.co/wdVIIkY65m

Manchester United are likely to lose Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic as free agents in the summer.

Jurgen Klopp's side seem to have enough depth, but someone like Laimer, who is still only 24 could be a solid long-term addition to the club.

The Austrian has scored four goals and made four assists in 22 appearances in the Bundesliga so far this season.

Club’s interest in full-back confirmed by journalist

Journalist Christian Falk has confirmed that Liverpool manager Klopp is interested in signing Aberdeen full-back Calvin Ramsey.

Falk tweeted:

“True. Jürgen Klopp is interested in Calvin Ramsey as a Backup for Trent Alexander-Arnold.”

The Reds could sign a right-back in the summer if Neco Williams makes a permanent switch to newly-promoted Fulham.

Liverpool FC News @LivEchoLFC



#LFC



liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football… Liverpool are one of a number of clubs eyeing Calvin Ramsey Liverpool are one of a number of clubs eyeing Calvin Ramsey#LFC liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football…

At just 18, Ramsey may not be an instant first-team option, but he has certainly shown the ability to become a future alternative. He has made 22 appearances in the Premiership this season, scoring once and making five assists.

Edited by Aditya Singh