Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds keen on keeping midfielder for another year, Klopp provides an update on key attacker, and more - 18 February 2022

Liverpool overcame a strong Inter Milan side on Wednesday to make it four wins from as many games following the winter break. They beat the Nerazzurri 2-0 in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 tie at the San Siro. They will next take on Norwich City in the Premier League this Saturday.

The Reds are currently nine points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League, albeit with a game in hand. They are active in four competitions, including the EFL Cup where they play Chelsea in the final later this month.

Today's Reds roundup features some contract talks on James Milner, Jurgen Klopp’s update on Diogo Jota, and more. So without further ado, here's a look at some of the key stories about the Reds as of February 18, 2022.

Liverpool offer James Milner a contract extension

The Merseysiders have reportedly offered James Milner a one-year contract extension that would see the midfielder remain at Anfield until the summer of 2023.

Milner may no longer be a regular under Jurgen Klopp, but the former England international remains a senior figure in the dressing room. Klopp is keen to retain the midfielder’s services for another year.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



Talks will continue in the coming days/weeks - it’s up to Milner now. Liverpool offered James Milner a one-year contract extension. Talks are now underway, as Jurgen Klöpp wants Milner to be part of the team also next season.Talks will continue in the coming days/weeks - it’s up to Milner now. Liverpool offered James Milner a one-year contract extension. Talks are now underway, as Jurgen Klöpp wants Milner to be part of the team also next season. 🔴📑 #LFCTalks will continue in the coming days/weeks - it’s up to Milner now. https://t.co/bUXac9UpAz

The 36-year-old will have a decision to make. He can play regular football elsewhere if he decides not to sign an extension and leave the club as a free agent in July this year.

Jurgen Klopp provides an update on Diogo Jota

Reds' boss Jurgen Klopp has ruled out Diogo Jota for their upcoming clash against Norwich City this Saturday.

The Portuguese went off at half-time in their win over Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday due to an ankle issue.

Klopp said in his pre-match press conference:

“Not available [against Norwich], extent still not clear. Need further assessment. It’s something with some ligaments around the ankle, but not some others. Everything is possible at the moment. Could go really quick, but the other way too. Everyone saw him in the boot, but that’s normal procedure.”

Ian Wright backs Klopp’s side to win the league

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright believes the Reds can still win the Premier League.

Wright said on the Kelly and Wrighty Show:

“I still think that Liverpool believe that they might be able to still do it (win the Premier League). I fancy that Liverpool will probably think they can do the Champions League as well. I’m not going to write Liverpool off, I’m going to go with Liverpool (to win the league).”

The Reds will need Manchester City to drop points to close the gap on them, but firmly have their Champions League destiny in their own hands.

Edited by Aditya Singh