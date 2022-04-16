Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds among several clubs chasing Serie A attacker, Nunez breaks silence on transfer rumors, and more - April 15, 2022

The big games do not stop for Liverpool as they turn their attention to Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday. They meet less than a week after playing out a 2-2 draw against them in the Premier League.

Despite their 3-3 draw against Benfica in the Champions League quarter-finals midweek, Liverpool qualified for the semi-finals of the competition on aggregate (6-4). The win kept their quadruple hopes alive, and they will look to progress to the final of the FA Cup at the expense of their rivals Manchester City.

Today's roundup features some tidbits from Jurgen Klopp, some transfer talk on Domenico Berardi, and more. Without further ado, let's take a look at the latest stories featuring the Reds as of April 15, 2022.

Liverpool among several clubs interested in signing Domenico Berardi

Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi is a player Klopp likes as per Fichajes, but the Reds will face competition for his services. Berardi is a wanted player in Italy, with AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus all keen on his signature.

The 27-year-old is a regular for both club and country, and a move to a bigger team is on the horizon as he continues to impress for Sassuolo.

Berardi has been a key player for Sassuolo so far this season, managing 14 goals and as many assists in 28 Serie A appearances.

He is predominantly a right-sided winger. He could potentially be a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah should the Egyptian decide to leave the Reds. Salah's contract with the club runs until 2023 and a new deal is yet to be signed.

Nunez unsure about future but is focussed on Benfica

Benfica striker Darwin Nunez has revealed he is unsure what the future holds amidst interest from several top European sides.

"Cavani - he's my idol", Darwin also added. Benfica want around €75/80m to sell Núñez.

The Uruguayan put in a stellar display over both legs against Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-finals, scoring a goal in each leg. This has certainly added to his transfer stock.

The forward said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I really don’t know what’s gonna happen. But I’m not gonna speak about my future before the end of the season.”

As per Romano, Benfica will only sell him for around €75 million to €80 million, so he certainly won’t come cheap.

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on the forward, but so are Manchester United and Arsenal as per talkSPORT.

Klopp believes Liverpool can reach a higher level against Manchester City

Liverpool boss Klopp feels his side did not play to the best of their potential in the 2-2 draw against Manchester City last weekend.

The two sides will square off again in the FA Cup semi-finals this Saturday, and the German has challenged his side to play at their best.

He said in a press conference ahead of the game:

“We think a lot about these games. We have to. City were really strong last week and we were not at our best. So, I'd like to see a game where we are at our best. It would be interesting so why don't we give that a try? That would be nice, it could be a surprise if all of a sudden, we are good. The boys did a lot of good stuff in the game, but there were a couple of things and I know that we can perform to a different level.”

Edited by Aditya Singh