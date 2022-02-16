Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds linked with a move for Bayern Munich midfielder, club have offered veteran with a new contract, and more - 15 February 2022

Liverpool overcame a well-drilled Burnley side on Saturday to make it three wins from as many games following the winter break. They beat Sean Dyche’s side 1-0 and will take on Inter Milan in the first leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie this Wednesday.

The Reds are currently nine points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League, albeit with a game in hand, and are active in four competitions.

Today's Reds roundup features some transfer talk on Karim Adeyemi, Corentin Tolisso and James Milner. So without further ado, here's a look at some of the key Liverpool stories as of February 15, 2022.

Liverpool target likely to join Borussia Dortmund

Liverpool were linked with a move for Karim Adeyemi over the January transfer window, but a move never materialized.

The Reds could add more attacking reinforcements to their squad next summer, but may have to look beyond Adeyemi.

As per Bild, Bayern Munich chief Uli Hoeness believes Adeyemi is more likely to join a team like Borussia Dortmund where he can play more regularly.

Hoeness was quoted as saying by Bild:

"He (Adeyemi) is basically a very good player. If you want to get someone like that, you have to show him a perspective. Dortmund have an easier time of it."

Corentin Tolisso linked with a move to Liverpool

Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso will be a free agent in the summer and Liverpool have been linked with a move.

The Reds are expected to add more freshness to their midfield department over the summer.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers According to Calciomercato, Corentin Tolisso has emerged as a target for Liverpool for the next summer transfer window. According to Calciomercato, Corentin Tolisso has emerged as a target for Liverpool for the next summer transfer window.

They might consider offering Tolisso a contract that would see him receive more than the £115,000 per-week that he is currently earning at Allianz Arena.

The issue with Tolisso is that he has been injury-prone in recent years. Bayern are also planning to offer him a new contract, so it remains to be seen if the Reds will match the Bavarians' offer.

Milner offered a new contract

Liverpool have offered James Milner a new contract, as per reports. Jurgen Klopp is keen to retain Milner's services.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



Talks will continue in the coming days/weeks - it’s up to Milner now. Liverpool offered James Milner a one-year contract extension. Talks are now underway, as Jurgen Klöpp wants Milner to be part of the team also next season.Talks will continue in the coming days/weeks - it’s up to Milner now. Liverpool offered James Milner a one-year contract extension. Talks are now underway, as Jurgen Klöpp wants Milner to be part of the team also next season. 🔴📑 #LFCTalks will continue in the coming days/weeks - it’s up to Milner now. https://t.co/bUXac9UpAz

The midfielder's impact stretches off the pitch as he is a big presence in the Liverpool dressing room.

Despite being 36, Milner continues to be an important part of the Liverpool squad. He has made 16 appearances in the Premier League, of which nine have come off the bench.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar