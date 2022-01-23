Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds may make a late swoop for Ligue 1 ace, club's stance on Denis Zakaria revealed, and more - 22 January 2022

With the January transfer window now open, Premier League side Liverpool have the chance to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season.

The Reds have fallen behind Manchester City in the race for the league title. Jurgen Klopp's men will hope to cut down on the 11-point lead Pep Guardiola’s side have opened up on them in the coming months.

Liverpool put in a classy display in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Thursday to beat Arsenal and progress to the final. They will now hope to beat Crystal Palace in their next game in the Premier League on Sunday.

On that note, here's a look at the key transfer stories revolving around the Merseyside club as of January 22, 2022.

Randal Kolo Muani linked with Liverpool move

The Reds' squad depth was stretched in January following Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane’s participation in the AFCON.

𝘼𝙣𝙛𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙙 𝙀𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙘𝙩 @AnfieldEffect



{BILD} ~ Liverpool could make a late push to bring in Nantes striker Randal Kolo Muani.{BILD} ~ #LFC Liverpool could make a late push to bring in Nantes striker Randal Kolo Muani.{BILD} ~ #LFC https://t.co/3lIUwGeKQm

They are yet to sign anyone, but might make a late move for Nantes’ Randal Kolo Muani.

As per Sportbild, the forward might be available for a fee of £7 million as Nantes do not want to lose him for free in the summer.

Muani has found the back of the net seven times so far this season in 20 Ligue 1 appearances, and has been at Nantes since 2015 when he joined their youth team.

The Reds are backed to sign West Ham United ace

Jarrod Bowen is one of several names to have been linked with the Merseyside club. Former Premier League striker Tony Cascarino feels Bowen has ticked all the boxes to replace Mohamed Salah. Cascarino said:

“I actually thought, if they lost Mohamed Salah, who could they logically go after? And then I kept thinking Jarrod Bowen of West Ham ticks all the boxes. Because he's tenacious, he chases everything and he's decent technically but not extra-ordinary."

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “Klopp seems to love players that never give up, tenacious & chase.”



🤔 “I thought who could



“The lad Bowen ticks all the boxes.”



Tony Cascarino urges Liverpool to sign Jarrod Bowen if they need a replacement for Salah “Klopp seems to love players that never give up, tenacious & chase.”🤔 “I thought who could #LFC logically go after if they lose Mo Salah…”“The lad Bowen ticks all the boxes.”Tony Cascarino urges Liverpool to sign Jarrod Bowen if they need a replacement for Salah 💪 “Klopp seems to love players that never give up, tenacious & chase.”🤔 “I thought who could #LFC logically go after if they lose Mo Salah…”✅ “The lad Bowen ticks all the boxes.”Tony Cascarino urges Liverpool to sign Jarrod Bowen if they need a replacement for Salah https://t.co/ARxluvW0PY

Bowen has a long-term contract with West Ham United that runs until the summer of 2025, so it’s unlikely the Merseysiders will break the bank to sign him in January.

The attack has been in impressive form this season, having mustered six goals and seven assists in 23 Premier League appearances so far.

Liverpool not interested in Denis Zakaria

Borussia Monchengladbach's Denis Zakaria will be a free agent in the summer, and he has been linked with several clubs outside of Germany.

The Reds are among a few Premier League teams interested, but Liverpool Echo claim they have distanced themselves away from the Swiss midfielder.

They are expected to strengthen their midfield in the summer, if not in the winter transfer window. It remains to be seen who they will approach.

