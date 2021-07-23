Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds to miss out on Dutch attacker, Welshman set for £10 million move, and more - 23 July 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings as they look to add some fresh legs to their squad ahead of the new season. Here, we take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as of July 23, 2021.

Fulham set to sign Harry Wilson from Liverpool

Fulham seem to have beaten competition from Benfica to sign Liverpool’s Harry Wilson for around £10 million as per reports.

Wilson is with Liverpool’s pre-season contingent, but was not part of the squad for the friendly game against Mainz.

Harry Wilson is set to be announced as a Fulham player today in a €12M transfer. [@brunoandrd] — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) July 23, 2021

The Welshman has spent several loan spells away from the club in the last few years and has never been able to truly force his way into the senior team.

If the deal with Fulham goes through, Wilson will be the fourth Liverpool player to leave this summer following the departures of Gini Wijnaldum, Taiwo Awoniyi, and Marko Grujic.

Borussia Dortmund reach an agreement with PSV Eindhoven to sign Donyell Malen

Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement with PSV Eindhoven to sign attacking sensation Donyell Malen. The German Bundesliga side will reportedly pay a fee of €30 million to sign the Dutchman.

Malen was linked with a move to Liverpool all summer, but Borussia Dortmund have moved in quickly to replace Jadon Sancho, who has joined Manchester United.

The Dutchman's performances for PSV last season earned him a spot in Frank de Boer's squad for Euro 2020, where he impressed with his energetic displays up front.

Sheffield United interested in Ben Davies

Ben Davies signed for Liverpool in January this year, but did not make a single appearance for the Reds in the second half of last season.

With the trio of Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, and Joe Gomez expected to be fit for the start of the season coupled with Ibrahima Konate's arrival, Davies has fallen further down the pecking order.

Sheffield United have made an enquiry for Liverpool defender Ben Davies. Liverpool are open to offers for the 25 year old. [football insider]#twitterblades #sufc pic.twitter.com/PIMoVlgcxH — The Bladesman (@The_Bladesman) July 23, 2021

With no first-team football in sight in the immediate future, Davies has been linked with a Liverpool exit.

Sheffield United are among the teams interested as the Blades want to freshen up their squad following relegation to the Championship last season.

Edited by Arvind Sriram