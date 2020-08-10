Premier League champions Liverpool are close to signing their first player this transfer window, with left-back Kostas Tsimikas reportedly undergoing a medical to complete his move from Greek champions Olympiacos.

The Reds are unlikely to spend big in the current transfer window, with Jurgen Klopp only looking to improve his Premier League winning squad in specific positions.

Here is the latest from Anfield regarding the ins and outs on 10th August 2020.

Liverpool considering £35m offer for David Brooks

Liverpool are considering a £35 million offer for Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks, according to the Guardian. The 23-year-old has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs including Tottenham, Everton and Leicester City.

The Reds were reportedly interested in signing the Welshman from Sheffield United but lost the race to Bournemouth who signed him in the 2018-19 season.

Jurgen Klopp views the former Manchester City youth product to be the perfect replacement for the now-departed Adam Lallana.

Sevilla willing to negotiate the fee for Diego Carlos

Sevilla are willing to negotiate under the asking price for defender Diego Carlos, according to the Daily Star. The 27-year-old centre-back is reportedly valued at £68 million by the Spanish giants.

However, due to the absence of bids for the Brazilian, Sevilla are willing to drop their asking price. Carlos is viewed as an ideal partner for Virgil van Dijk, with manager Jurgen Klopp touted to be a big admirer of the defender.

The Reds are reportedly in the market for a central defender after the departure of Dejan Lovren from the club. However, the Premier League champions are unlikely to spend big on transfers during the current transfer window.

Luton Town front runners to securing Adam Lewis on loan

Liverpool left-back Adam Lewis is set to move temporarily to gain more experience as Liverpool complete the signing of Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiacos.

Championship side Luton Town are understood to be front runners for the signature of the 20-year-old.

Adam Lewis is set to be given first team experience elsewhere, with a number of clubs vying to sign the England U20 international on loan.



Blackpool have also been linked to the defender, with former Liverpool coach Neil Critchley the manager of the Tangerines. The young Red made his debut against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup in the 2019-20 season.

Liverpool not willing to sanction loan deals for Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic

Liverpool are unlikely to sanction loan deals for Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic, according to The Athletic. Harry Wilson spent last season on loan at Bournemouth and has attracted attention from Premier League clubs Southampton, Leeds United and Newcastle United.

Marko Grujic spent the last two seasons on loan at German side Hertha Berlin and could remain in the Bundesliga. Liverpool are unlikely to sell the pair below their asking price, which is believed to be in the region of £20 million.