Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds playing a waiting game in midfielder pursuit, winger will only leave on permanent move, and more - 27th August 2020

In today's Liverpool transfer news roundup, we have the latest with the Reds reportedly set to be in for the long haul and play the waiting game before wrapping up a deal for a star midfielder, moves for young attackers, and more.

Liverpool "officially interested", but will play waiting game over Thiago Alcantara

Liverpool are "officially interested" in signing Thiago Alcantara, but according The Athletic‘s Simon Hughes, the Reds' sporting director Michael Edwards will bide his time before making his move.

As has been made abundantly clear in the past few weeks, Bayern Munich have come to an understanding that they will lose Thiago this summer, and have been waiting for offers. CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge also said that any club interested in signing Thiago would have to pay a "fair price" for the midfielder.

From Liverpool's perspectives, there are enough indications that point towards the Reds eventual making a move for the Spaniard. Hughes wrote that Bayern "expect" Thiago to move to Anfield. Hughes also said that Thiago is "waiting for Edwards to make his move."

"Officially, Liverpool are interested," Hughes wrote. He also claimed that there has been a "shrugging of shoulders" from sources on the player's representatives when asked why little to no progress has been made so far.

Harry Wilson only to leave Liverpool on permanent transfer

Advertisement

Welsh winger Harry Wilson will not be making another loan move away from Anfield, both the player and the club have agreed.

According to Sky Sports, Wilson will be a part of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool squad for the 2020-21 season, if there is no suitable move found for the Welshman.

Wilson has spent the last two seasons on loan from Liverpool at Derby County and Bournemouth respectively. After losing the playoff final with Derby in the 2018-19 season, Wilson endured heartbreak in the 2019-20 season, as he was part of the Bournemouth squad that was relegated from the Premier League.

The Welshman has reportedly been the subject of interest from Aston Villa and Wolves, but Sky Sports say that both those clubs have temporarily switched their attention to filling other gaps in their respective squads.

Celtic interested in signing two Liverpool youngsters

Celtic are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool youngsters Taiwo Awoniyi and Ki-Jana Hoever, with Neil Lennon stung by the Hoops' loss in the Champions League qualifiers to Ferencvaros.

According to the Daily Star, Celtic are interested in striker Awoniyi, who is valued at £9m by the Reds, as fears grow over the club's ability to hold on to French striker Odsonne Edouard.

Edouard is reported to have various Premier League clubs interested in him, after scoring 28 goals for the Scottish champions last term.

Celtic are interested in #lfc striker Taiwo Awoniyi. The 23-year-old Nigerian would cost around £9m. #lfclive [daily star] pic.twitter.com/RwQGAKpY9u — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) August 26, 2020

Awoniyi, a Nigeria U23 international spent last season on loan at Mainz, also having previously had spells at Royal Excel Mouscron and Gent in Belgium, NEC in the Netherlands and Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany.

Hoever, on the other hand, has been the subject of a loan enquiry from Celtic. He is unlikely to get too much first-team football for Liverpool this season, with Neco Williams the preferred back-up to Trent Alexander-Arnold for the right-back slot.