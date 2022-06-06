Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds preparing a player plus cash deal to sign Leeds United star, Tchouameni breaks his silence on rumours, and more - June 5, 2022

Liverpool have been linked with several players but are yet to make a big-name signing. With the transfer window set to open in a few days’ time, the Reds could announce a few departures and arrivals.

This roundup features some transfer news on Kalvin Phillips, Aurelien Tchouameni, and more. Without further ado, let's take a look at the latest stories featuring Jurgen Klopp's side as of June 5, 2022.

Liverpool turn their attention to Kalvin Phillips

The Reds are looking to strengthen their midfield and have been linked with a move to sign Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United.

The Leeds United midfielder is set to replace Gavi on Liverpool’s transfer wishlist as the latter is close to signing a new contract with Barcelona in the coming days, as per Sport.

Phillips’ current contract with Leeds runs until 2024, so the Whites will certainly not let him go for cheap. Having retained their top-flight status on the final day of the 2021-22 season, Leeds will be able to demand a high price for the England international.

Phillips was a key cog in the Leeds side that won promotion a couple of years ago, and has continued to be a mainstay in their midfield.

Reds eye player plus cash deal for Raphinha

Raphinha is another Leeds United player on Liverpool’s radar. The Reds may enter next season without Sadio Mane, who has hinted (h/t The Athletic) that he might end his six-year spell at Anfield this summer.

If Mane leaves, Raphinha could be his ideal replacement. The Mirror claim that the Merseyside outfit are eyeing a player+cash deal involving Takumi Minamino to sweeten the deal.

Raphinha’s versatility as well as output in the final third was impressive this past season. He played 35 times for the Whites last season and scored 11 goals in the process.

Leeds are expected to demand a fee of at least £60million for the Brazilian.

Tchouameni says he is yet to decide on his next club

Aurelien Tchouameni is a name who has been frequently linked with Liverpool in recent weeks. The Reds are facing competition from Real Madrid to sign the midfielder.

Tchouameni recently broke his silence on the transfer rumors, but kept things close to his chest.

“I'm not troubled by that [rumours], because it's a position I've always wanted to be in. As long as I'm followed by the top clubs, that means I'm doing good things. My future? Not yet.”

