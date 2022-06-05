"It's a position I've always wanted to be in" - Aurelien Tchouameni breaks silence on future amid links to PSG, Real Madrid and Liverpool 

Monaco midfielder Aurélien Tchouameni said that he remains calm about his future, as several of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Liverpool and Real Madrid, reportedly chase him.
The 22-year-old midfielder has become one of the most wanted players in European football following an incredibly impressive season at the Ligue 1 club. He has made 50 appearances this term and had eight goal contributions.
Tchouameni has already earned eight caps with the French senior side, which is no mean-feat considering the midfield options his nation has to offer.
While on international duty, the youngster was asked about his future by Telefoot, to which he replied:
"I'm not troubled by that, because it's a position I've always wanted to be in. As long as I'm followed by the top clubs, that means I'm doing good things."
According to The Liverpool Echo, the player's representatives have insisted that he will be joining Real Madrid this summer. This comes despite the Premier League club's interest in bringing the French international to Anfield.
Meanwhile, Marca reports that Real Madrid have been preparing to sign Tchouameni for several months, but are not prepared to match Paris Saint-Germain's late bid, which is believed to be worth around €100 million.
The aforementioned report states that the midfielder would prefer to join the Spanish champions, with Monaco reluctant to allow their star player to move to their Ligue 1 rivals.
Aurélien Tchouameni admits he "likes" both Liverpool and Real Madrid
The two Champions League finalists appear to be the front-runners to sign the highly promising midfielder.
Prior to the European Cup final in Paris, Tchouameni was asked about which of the giant clubs he preferred, to which he replied to CNN:
"I like both: I can watch Spanish games and English games.
"It's different to play in Spain and it's different to play in England, but at the end, for me, it's just a matter of adaptation."
He added:
"I tried to find a lot of players who came here young and then have grown, and they'd be able to play in a bigger club at the end of their journey here in Monaco."
The midfielder continued (via the Mirror):
"It's funny. With my friends Benoit Badiashile and Djibril Sidibe, every morning they tell me: 'Ah, you go to this club.' And the next day, it's another club."
"But it's good to be in this situation. It means I'm in a good position. I've worked hard to achieve this, so that the best clubs want me."