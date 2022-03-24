Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds could return for Fabio Carvalho, Ismail Sarr's agent says summer move a possibility, and more - March 24, 2022

Liverpool are right on title rivals Manchester City’s coattails in the Premier League, and will hope to potentially overtake them after the international break.

The Merseyside outfit continue to be linked with new players ahead of the summer transfer window as Jurgen Klopp looks to add more strength to his team. Today’s roundup features transfer stories on Watford attacker Ismaila Sarr, Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho, and more.

Without further ado, let’s have a look at the latest stories featuring the Reds as of March 24, 2022.

Liverpool target Ismaila Sarr's agent says summer move is possible

Liverpool are reportedly looking to replace Divock Origi with Watford attacker Ismaila Sarr over the summer. Sarr’s agent Thierno Seydi told Afrique Sports TV (h/t Corriere dello Sport) that Sarr will have "chances" to leave in the summer.

He said:

"Ismaila has many chances to leave in the summer regardless of how the season ends. Watford. This is what we have planned.”

The Senegalese attacker has also been linked with a move to AC Milan, who incidentally are the front-runners to sign Origi on a free transfer.

Origi will be out of contract in the summer. Sarr isn’t a natural centre-forward, but would add more versatility as he can play on the right and fill in as a striker if needed.

The 24-year-old has made 16 appearances so far this season and has scored five times in the process for Watford.

Klopp and Robertson nominated for Premier League awards

Liverpool’s brilliant run in March has resulted in Jurgen Klopp’s nomination for the manager of the month award. Their run of nine points out of nine in March saw them close the gap on Manchester City to just a point, and they did so without conceding a goal.

The Reds have a nomination in the player of the month category as well. Andy Robertson will compete with Matty Cash, Ivan Toney, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Dejan Kulusevski and Chelsea duo Kai Havertz and Trevoh Chalobah for the player of the month award.

Robertson featured in all three of Liverpool’s games in March, and helped the team to three wins and three clean-sheets.

Liverpool could return for Fabio Carvalho according to journalist

Journalist Paul Joyce believes the Reds could return for Fabio Carvalho in the summer after missing out on him in the January transfer window.

Anything Liverpool @AnythingLFC_ Paul Joyce on Carvalho: "That’s one on the agenda for the summer. I see that being resurrected and there’s no reason why it won’t go through." #Liverpoolfc Paul Joyce on Carvalho: "That’s one on the agenda for the summer. I see that being resurrected and there’s no reason why it won’t go through." #Liverpoolfc https://t.co/HmJw0bUJAT

Joyce said:

"I see that being resurrected in the summer. It's one on the agenda and I don't see a reason why it won’t go through."

The Reds couldn’t get the deal across the line in January despite agreeing a few with Fulham. Reports (h/t Mail) then emerged in February that they could sign him on a pre-contract agreement.

It remains to be seen if the Reds will pay Fulham a fee or allow the matter to go to a tribunal, as they did with Harvey Elliot in 2019.

Edited by Parimal