Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds' secret weapon to sign Kylian Mbappe over the summer, update on Diogo Jota's injury, and more - 17 February 2022

Liverpool overcame a well-drilled Inter Milan side on Wednesday to make it four wins from as many games following the winter break. They beat the Nerazzurri 2-0 in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 tie. They will next take on Norwich City in the Premier League this Saturday.

The Reds are currently nine points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League, albeit with a game in hand, and are active in four competitions.

Today's Reds roundup features some transfer talk on Kylian Mbappe, an update on Diogo Jota, and more. So without further ado, here's a look at some of the key Liverpool stories as of February 17, 2022.

Liverpool suffer Jota blow

Diogo Jota was taken off at half-time against Inter Milan on Wednesday after suffering an ankle injury. He is expected to miss the clash against Norwich City this weekend.

The Portuguese had a scan in Milan and is reportedly wearing a protective boot to ensure the issue does not aggravate further.

Jota now faces a race against time to be fit for the clash against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final. The Reds will face Chelsea at Wembley on 27 February and will look to win their first piece of silverware this season.

Liverpool looking to make Klopp factor count in the race to sign Mbappe

The Reds have been linked with a move for Kylian Mbappe in the past and might make a move for the Frenchman this summer.

The attacker will become a free agent in July, which might make him one of the most sought after players over the summer. Real Madrid are expected to make a move as well and will better anything the Premier League club offer in wages.

However, the Reds are reportedly hoping to make the Klopp factor count. The German coach will be at Liverpool for at least two more years.

In contrast, Carlo Ancelotti’s future at Real Madrid remains uncertain. This comes after their loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 tie on Tuesday. That could in turn impact Mbappe’s decision as per Sport.

Whether or not Mbappe will be willing to make a move to the Reds for lower wages remains to be seen.

Dzeko says Liverpool punished them for not scoring

Inter Milan forward Edin Dzeko revealed the Reds punished them for not scoring when they had the upper hand on Tuesday.

Liverpool FC News @LivEchoLFC 'They'll punish you' - Inter Milan forward Edin Dzeko makes Liverpool admission after Champions League defeat 🗣️ liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football… 'They'll punish you' - Inter Milan forward Edin Dzeko makes Liverpool admission after Champions League defeat 🗣️ liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football…

Liverpool opened the scoring through a corner through Roberto Firmino and Dzeko feels his side should have done better. He said:

“It’s a shame to concede from a corner, as we’re usually good at defending them. It can happen against top sides because they’ll punish you if you don’t score.”

Dzeko put the ball in the back of the net once in the second half, but strayed offside while doing so. Apart from that, he failed to test goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

