Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds have Serie A defender on their radar, club will announce attacker's transfer in the coming weeks, and more - April 11, 2022

Liverpool and Manchester City played out an entertaining 2-2 draw on Sunday as Jurgen Klopp's side ensured the Sky Blues did not get out of their reach in the title race.

The Reds have another important fortnight or so coming up as they host Benfica in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday before facing City again in the FA Cup this weekend.

Today’s roundup features some tidtbits from Trent Alexander-Arnold and transfer stories on Gleison Bremer and Fabio Carvalho.

Without further ado, let's have a look at the latest stories featuring the Reds as of April 11, 2022.

Liverpool to delay the official announcement of Carvalho transfer

Liverpool will reportedly delay the official announcement for Fabio Carvalho's transfer to the club out of respect for Fulham. The Merseyside outfit agreed a fee of £5 million plus £2.7 million in add-ons for the Portuguese attacker.

As per Fabrizio Romano (h/t Teamtalk), the Reds will make the announcement in the coming weeks after Fulham confirm their return to the Premier League.

The Cottagers are currently at the top of the Championship with six games to go, and are favorites to finish in the automatic promotion spots unless they go on a big losing run.

Carvalho has been a key player for Fulham as his seven goals and seven assists have helped the Cottagers in the final third.

Gleison Bremer on the Reds' radar

Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer is a name on Liverpool's transfer wishlist as per O Tempo. They are not the only team interested, however, as Manchester United and Inter Milan are also keeping an eye on the centre-back.

Other reports in Italy (h/t TuttoJuve) claim that the Reds are willing to offer Torino a fee of €30 million for the centre-back.

GOAL News @GoalNews



There's a reason why Liverpool are among those watching Gleison Bremer



✍️ From selling ice cream to starring in Serie AThere's a reason why Liverpool are among those watching Gleison Bremer✍️ @Mark_Doyle11 From selling ice cream to starring in Serie A 🍦There's a reason why Liverpool are among those watching Gleison Bremer ✨✍️ @Mark_Doyle11

The interest comes even though Liverpool are well-stocked at the back as Jurgen Klopp has four senior centre-back options to choose from.

Nat Phillips is out on loan, but his long-term future on Merseyside remains uncertain as he will be the fifth choice after he returns in the summer.

Bremer has been a key cog in Torino's team this season, making 29 appearances in the Italian top-flight so far.

Alexander-Arnold hopeful Manchester City will drop points

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is still hopeful Manchester City will drop points in the race for the title.

The Reds came from behind twice to avoid defeat against the Sky Blues, but failure to beat them means City still have a slender one-point advantage.

Alexander-Arnold told beIN Sport:

"I think it was very important for us not to lose this game. We're still in a decent position but it is in their hands.

"I think a few years ago this is what happened, they went on a really good run and we weren't able to capitalise on that. Hopefully this time around they'll drop a few points for us."

