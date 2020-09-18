Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds set to sign Portuguese attacker, young defender set for permanent move away, and more - 18th September 2020

In today's Liverpool transfer news roundup, we have the latest with the Reds closing in on the signing of a Portuguese winger, with a young Dutch defender also set to leave the club, and more.

Liverpool close to agreeing fee for Diogo Jota

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Diogo Jota is set to move to Liverpool this summer, with the champions set to agree a fee in excess of £35m to sign the Portuguese winger.

Diogo Jota is on the verge of leaving Wolves for Liverpool, deal very close, fee upwards of £35m #WWFC — Tim Spiers (@TimSpiers) September 18, 2020

Jota was left out of the Wolves squad on Thursday night, as they exited the Carabao Cup with a loss to Championship side Stoke City. After the game, Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed that the omission was not because of an injury.

Liverpool had their eyes set on Watford winger Ismaila Sarr, but have now moved for Jota, and are reportedly confident that they can get a deal done in the next couple of days.

Jota is expected to come in as a back-up for the current front three, with his ability to play across the three positions making him a valuable asset, along with Takumi Minamino, to deputies for Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool youngster Ki-Jana Hoever set to depart for Wolves

Liverpool and Wolves are also involved in another piece of business, with young Dutch defender Ki-Jana Hoever set to move away from Merseyside this summer.

It is being reported that Hoever is set to command a fee in the region of £10m, although it is not clear yet whether there is a sell-on or a buy-back clause that is set to be included in the deal.

The #LFC sales have started. Ki-Jana Hoever on his way to Wolves. https://t.co/Gzxfh9ORtO — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 18, 2020

Hoever made his debut for the Liverpool first team at Molineux in the FA Cup against Wolves in 2019, and impressed one and all with his composure and defensive ability.

He has played only three more games for the first team since then, also scoring his first Liverpool goal in a 2-0 win over MK Dons in the Carabao Cup 3rd round in the 2019-20.

Liverpool announce Thiago Alcantara signing

Liverpool have announced the signing of Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara from European champions Bayern Munich. The Premier League champions agreed the deal with Bayern Munich on Thursday, with Thiago flying into Merseyside to complete a medical and final formalities.

The Spaniard is now eligible to feature for the Reds in Sunday's Premier League clash against Chelsea, with Liverpool having submitted the paperwork for his registration before the noon deadline today.