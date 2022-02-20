Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds star attracting interest from Real Madrid, Klopp unsure how long duo will be out for, and more - 19 February 2022

Liverpool were put to the test by Norwich City on Saturday, but the Reds emerged as 3-1 winners to close the gap on Manchester City. They will next take on Leeds United in the Premier League next Wednesday.

The Reds are currently six points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League, albeit with a game in hand. Klopp's men are active in four competitions, including the EFL Cup where they play Chelsea in the final later this month.

Today's Reds roundup features some transfer talk on Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jurgen Klopp’s update on Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino. So without further ado, here's a look at some of the key stories about the Reds as of February 19, 2022.

Klopp provides an update on Jota and Firmino

Both Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino were absent from the Liverpool squad that faced Norwich City, and Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on the duo.

Klopp said after the game against Norwich:

“We made a lot of changes - two we had to make, Diogo and Bobby both were not available today. We really don’t know 100 per cent. With Diogo, it looks a little bit better than we first thought. With Bobby, we didn’t even know that he had something until he felt it only after the game [in midweek]."

“We all thought it is a little thing, but is it’s a muscle injury and we have to see how long it will take. I don’t know at the moment, but for sure not for the next game, so we have to see.”

Real Madrid keen on signing Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid have identified Trent Alexander-Arnold as their long-term solution to the right-back position as per Defensa Central (h/t The Hard Tackle).

The Whites are currently using Lucas Vazquez as a makeshift option. The Spaniard has been playing in that role since last season when Zinedine Zidane first used him in that position.

It is unlikely, however, that Liverpool will entertain any bids for the full-back, who has become a key player under Jurgen Klopp.

Real Madrid are also interested in Shakhtar Donetsk right-back Dodo, as well as Alexander-Arnold’s compatriot Reece James.

Klopp pleased with Diaz's performance

Jurgen Klopp was pleased with Luis Diaz, who scored his first goal for Liverpool against Norwich City.

The German said:

“We saw now two games when Luis played – came on or played – where he was absolutely incredible. Today it was hard work for him as well, it was a tricky one, a tricky encounter. So then staying on the pitch, staying in the game shows then the real quality because we changed system and brought Luis in the centre and Sadio in his natural position.

“Sadio scored anyway in the centre but Luis makes this wonderful run in the centre as well. It’s good, he’s just an outstanding talent, a really, really good player. I think he is very happy tonight. He should be.”

Diaz scored the third goal in the 3-1 win over Norwich to put the icing on the cake as Liverpool came from behind to beat Norwich at home.

