Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds struggling to offload Divock Origi, Klopp breaks his silence on signing another midfielder, and more - 27 August 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings this summer as they look to add some fresh legs to their squad. The club also plans to clear a few players to make room for new arrivals.

On that note, let's take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as on August 27, 2021.

Rennes keen on keeping Liverpool target

Rennes are keen on retaining Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur target Jeremy Doku this summer, as per French outlet Jeunesfooteux.

The Belgian has been linked with a move to Anfield this summer following his impressive displays at Euro 2020, but the Reds may not have the funds to sign him.

🇧🇪🥉• Both #Liverpool and #Tottenham have shown real interest in Jeremy #Doku (19), but Rennes want to keep him.



Nuno Espírito Santo recently came calling, and Doku likes the manager. #Rennes will only sell him if a club offers the €50M (£42M).



The Reds have focussed on securing the futures of several key players this summer, and have signed just one player -- Ibrahima Konate -- so far in the transfer window.

Rennes have put a hefty price tag of €50million on Doku to detract the clubs interested, so the Belgian could very well remain in Ligue 1 this summer.

Jürgen Klopp rules out signing a midfielder this summer

Jürgen Klopp has explained that Liverpool do not need a midfielder this summer despite Gini Wijnaldum’s departure to PSG earlier in the window.

Wijnaldum left Liverpool on a free transfer but the club have not replaced him so far. The Reds do have good options, and Klopp has revealed that there is no pressing need to sign a midfielder.

"We can count our midfielders, there is no gap, it's not that we need to bring in another one. We have players here with great skill. It's not that Harvey (Elliott) is the saviour of our midfield problem, we don't have a problem,” Klopp said.

Liverpool yet to receive concrete bids for Divock Origi

Liverpool forward Divock Origi will be allowed to leave for a fee of £12 – £15 million this summer, but the Reds are yet to receive a concrete bid for the Belgian.

Origi has dropped down the pecking order at Liverpool following Diogo Jota’s impressive displays in the last year and a half, and is not expected to get much playing time this season.

Although there have been rumors of a move to Wolves, The Athletic have claimed that Liverpool are yet to receive an offer for the Belgian.

