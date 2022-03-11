Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds target preparing for a move to England, Jurgen Klopp provides an update on the squad ahead of Brighton clash, and more - March 11, 2022

Liverpool managed a 1-0 win against West Ham United last weekend in the Premier League. This allowed the Reds to stay within touching distance of league leaders Manchester City, who are six points ahead of Jurgen Klopp's side, having played an extra game.

The Merseyside outfit lost 1-0 to Inter Milan on Tuesday in the second leg of the Round of 16 tie in the UEFA Champions League. However, courtesy of their 2-0 win in the first leg at the San Siro, the Reds qualified for the last eight.

Jurgen Klopp's men are chasing an unprecedented quadruple going into the final stretch of the season. They will next face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday (March 12).

Today's roundup features transfer talks on Gleison Bremer and some tidbits from Jurgen Klopp. So without further ado, let’s have a look at some of the key stories surrounding the Reds as of March 11, 2022.

Klopp provides a squad update before Brighton clash

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that the Reds will face Brighton on Saturday with a fully fit squad.

Roberto Firmino was not fit enough for his side’s clash against Inter Milan on Tuesday, but the Brazilian is expected to make the squad against Brighton.

When asked about Firmino, Klopp said:

"Yes, he [Firmino] is back."

He went on to add that there may or may not be COVID-19 cases at the club, something they will confirm at the end of training on Friday.

“We have on top of that, how everywhere, COVID is not over, so these kind of things we have as well – or had. We will see how that's going on. Injury-wise, I think they all should be ready."

Klopp says the ball is in Salah's court with regards to his contract extension

Mohamed Salah’s contract situation is worrying quite a lot of Liverpool fans, but not Jurgen Klopp.

The German revealed that the club have begun talks to extend Salah’s contract, but an agreement is yet to be reached between the two parties.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Jurgen Klopp on Mo Salah's contract situation:



"It is Mo's decision. The club did what it can do. It is all fine." Jurgen Klopp on Mo Salah's contract situation:"It is Mo's decision. The club did what it can do. It is all fine." 📺 Jurgen Klopp on Mo Salah's contract situation:"It is Mo's decision. The club did what it can do. It is all fine." 🔴 https://t.co/t0n6xs8IKU

He said in a press conference ahead of his side’s clash against Brighton:

“I think Mo definitely expects this club to be ambitious, we were in the last years and we are… no, of course we cannot do much more [in the talks], that’s how it is. But I don’t think it’s about that, I think meanwhile it is Mo’s decision pretty much; I think the club did what the club can do, that’s how it is. There’s nothing to say about it, it’s all fine.

Klopp added that the club are not rushing the situation:

“From my point of view it’s exactly like it should be in this moment in time and everything is said. Nothing happened further, so no signing, no rejection or whatever. So we just have to wait for that, it’s completely fine. There is no rush in that situation.

Liverpool target preparing for a move to England

Liverpool target Gleison Bremer is reportedly (h/t Tutto Sport) preparing for a move to England by learning English.

Although the Reds are well-stocked at the back, they have been linked with a move for several centre-backs.





#lfc Bremer | 'First place is Klopp's Liverpool' – Reds leading chase for signing, player learning English.

Torino’s Bremer is one of the players on Liverpool’s transfer radar. But the Reds are expected to face competition from Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur for his services.

Bremer has made 25 appearances so far this season for Torino in Serie A and has been a key player for them.

