Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds target refuses to sign a new contract, Borussia Dortmund to up their bid for Karim Adeyemi, and more - March 23, 2022

Liverpool target Raphinha rejects new contract

Leeds United attacker Raphinha has reportedly (h/t UOL) rejected a new contract offer from the Whites as he believes the release clause would put him out of reach of several clubs.

The Brazilian’s current contract with Leeds runs until 2024, and he has a release clause of £70million.

Although Leeds are willing to double his wages, Raphinha wants the release clause to be reduced so a move in the future would be more plausible.

Raphinha’s stance is good news for Liverpool, who have him on their radar as a potential alternative to Mohamed Salah.

Salah is yet to sign an extension at the club despite there being an offer on the table. Should the Reds decide to sell Salah, a move for Raphinha could become likely.

Elliot says he wants to carve out his own style at Liverpool

Liverpool teenager Harvey Elliot has revealed he would love to have his own style at the club and rather than imitate any of the team's stars.

He said in an interview:

“Now I’m in and around the team, I sort of want to be that figure that people look up to. Obviously, I look at players and take bits from their game into my game."

“But now that I’m in and around the team, I want to be my own person. I want to play my own game. I don’t want to base it off anyone else.”

Elliot was seen as a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah after a productive season on the right-wing for Blackburn Rovers on loan during the 2020-21 season.

However, Elliot has been used in a deeper role by Klopp so far this season. The 18-year-old has played ten times as a central midfielder across all competitions so far this season.

Dortmund willing to up their bid to sign Karim Adeyemi

Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi has been linked with a move to Liverpool, but the Reds may have to match or better an improved offer by Borussia Dortmund to sign him.

The German side are willing to up their initial €35million offer to €38million in order to sign the 20-year-old forward in the summer as per Bild (h/t Inside Futbol).

Salzburg are looking to sell Adeyemi for a fee of €45million, so it remains to be seen how the Austrian side will react to a bid in the future.

With Divock Origi set to depart in the summer, Liverpool may sign another striker to ensure their depth in the forward department is maintained.

