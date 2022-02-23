Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds will have to pay €75m to sign La Liga attacker, Chelsea leading the race to sign Raphinha, and more - 22 February 2022

Liverpool were put to the test by Norwich City on Saturday, but the Reds emerged as 3-1 winners to close the gap on Manchester City. They will take on Leeds United in the Premier League this Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp's men are currently six points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table, albeit with a game in hand. They are active in four competitions, including the EFL Cup, where they play Chelsea in the final later this month.

Today's Liverpool roundup features some transfer talk on Arnaut Danjuma, Raphinha, and more. So without further ado, here's a look at some of the key stories about the Reds as of February 22, 2022.

Liverpool target’s release clause revealed

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma, but the Reds may have to break the bank to sign him.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Danjuma has a release clause of €75 million, which will be active in the summer.

8 goals in Liga, 4 goals in UCL… and English top clubs are monitoring Danjuma. There’s a release clause into Arnaut Danjuma contract and it’s worth €75m, valid in the summer. Villarreal manager Unai Emery loves him - he’s now also playing as hybrid striker. 🟡8 goals in Liga, 4 goals in UCL… and English top clubs are monitoring Danjuma. There’s a release clause into Arnaut Danjuma contract and it’s worth €75m, valid in the summer. Villarreal manager Unai Emery loves him - he’s now also playing as hybrid striker. 🟡🇳🇱 #Villarreal8 goals in Liga, 4 goals in UCL… and English top clubs are monitoring Danjuma. https://t.co/t2hmbqQnEw

Danjuma’s performances for Villareal have attracted the attention of several top European clubs.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will make a move for him in the summer as they have already signed Luis Diaz in January.

The Reds do need to add more freshness to their attack and could target Danjuma if they sell one of their current attackers.

Chelsea leading the race to sign Raphinha

Leeds United star Raphinha could be available for as little as €25 million should the club get relegated this season.

Raphinha has been linked with a move to Liverpool, but recent reports indicate Chelsea have joined the race to sign him.

As per Football Transfers, the Blues are ahead of the Reds and Barcelona in the race to sign the Brazilian ace.

Raphinha has been in good form for Leeds United this season and has scored nine goals in 22 Premier League appearances so far.

Jurgen Klopp says Manchester City are not out of reach, but title race is “tricky”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has explained that there is still some life left in the Premier League title race as Manchester City are not out of reach. However, he added that the Reds need to win a lot of their games to stay in the hunt.

The German said in his press conference ahead of the Merseyside outfit’s clash against Leeds United:

“How I said, what do you mean with a title race? We have so many games to play and, yes, if we could win them all, it's a title race. If not, maybe it's not a title race. I don’t know exactly. I understand 100 per cent that people get excited about it – good, good – because they are not completely out of reach anymore, but it's anyway a really tricky situation,” Klopp said.

If the Anfield outfit win their game in hand and beat Manchester City, the two teams will be level on points.

