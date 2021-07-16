Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds willing to sell attacking ace for £10million, club waiting on defender to make a decision, and more - 16 July 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings as they look to add some freshness to their squad ahead of the new season. Here, we take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as of July 16, 2021.

Liverpool willing to let Harry Wilson go for £10 million

The Reds are looking to offload several fringe players this summer and Harry Wilson is one of the names on the list, as per the Mirror.

The Reds were close to selling Wilson to Burnley permanently for a fee of £11 million, but the move fell through last year.

Wilson’s current contract with Liverpool runs until 2023, so they will not want to send him out on loan again.

West Brom and Brentford are among the clubs interested in signing Wilson. The Welsh international spent last season on loan at Cardiff City, and managed seven goals and 12 assists in the Championship.

Liverpool waiting on Nat Phillips’ decision

Nat Phillips put in some stellar displays for Liverpool last season as the Reds sneaked into the top four in the final few weeks.

But the 24-year-old is expected to fall down the pecking order with the trio of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip now back from their respective injuries.

Ibrahima Konate has also been signed from RB Leipzig, which could potentially leave Phillips struggling for playing time next season.

Phillips has been linked with an exit, and Liverpool will reportedly let the defender decide what he wants to do. The Reds will not stand in his way if he wants to move elsewhere in search of regular playing time.

Harvey Elliott hoping to remain at Liverpool and break into the first team

After a good 2020-21 season out on loan at Blackburn Rovers, Harvey Elliott is not looking to spend another season away from the Merseyside.

The teenager is one of the most talented young players on the Liverpool roster and could be given more opportunities next season.

Elliott is aware of the fact that getting into the Liverpool team won't be easy, but he is willing to work hard.

"I think to get into the team. It’s not going to come around and be given to me, I need to work hard for it. I am confident in myself, I feel I can get into the team, whether it’s coming off the bench and making an impact," he said.

