Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Salah not thinking about Barcelona move, Reds fall behind in the race to sign Gakpo, and more - March 29, 2022

Liverpool are right on Manchester City’s coattails in the Premier League, sitting just a point behind in second. They will hope to overtake their title rivals when the Premier League resumes after the international break in a few days’ time.

Today’s roundup features transfer stories on PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, and more as the Reds continue to be linked with players.

Without further ado, let’s have a look at the latest stories featuring the Reds as of March 29, 2022.

Arsenal jump ahead of Liverpool in the race to sign Gakpo

Arsenal have reportedly opened talks with PGS Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo’s agent regarding a summer move for the Dutchman. However, Gakpo has been linked with a move to the Reds as they seek a replacement for exit-bound Divock Origi.

3.7 shots per 90



3.6 key passes per 90



3.6 successful dribbles per 90



Cody Gakpo is the only Eredivisie player (minimum 500 minutes) with 3+ shots, key passes & successful dribbles per 90. Incredible work ethic and progress in recent years.

As per Algemeen Dagblad, Arsenal are willing to pay a “significant amount” of money to sign the 22-year-old to beat competition from Liverpool. However, it remains to be seen if their offer will match PSV Eindhoven’s asking price of £33 million.

Gakpo is also on the radar of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur as well. He has impressed for PSV Eindhoven with eight goals and 13 assists in the Eredivisie so far this season.

Salah not thinking about Barcelona move according to journalist

Fabrizio Romano has revealed on the Here We Go podcast (h/t Barca Universal) that Liverpool star Mohamed Salah isn’t thinking about a move to Barcelona.

As per Romano, Salah’s priority is to stay at Anfield. However, it remains to be seen if the Reds will table a better deal than what they have offered.

Salah will enter the final year of his contract with the Reds this summer. Despite all the contract talk, he has been a key player for the Reds this season with 30 goals in 36 games across all competitions.

Firmino says Klopp’s arrival instantly impacted him at Liverpool

Roberto Firmino has revealed Jurgen Klopp’s arrival changed everything at Anfield. Firmino was signed under former manager Brendan Rodgers in 2015, but instantly became a hit after Klopp took over the same year.

The Brazilian said on Liverpool's official website:

“His arrival here changed everything. We really clicked and got on great immediately. I knew him already from playing against him in Germany. I knew him, he knew me. I grew and developed a lot here thanks to him.”

Firmino has been a key cog in Klopp’s system as his game allows wide players to drift inside. Since joining the Reds, Firmino has made 318 appearances, and has scored 96 times in the process.

