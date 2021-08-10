Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: The Reds eye face competition from Barcelona for midfield ace, Lyon make contact to sign Xherdan Shaqiri, and more - 10 August 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings this summer as they look to add some fresh legs to their squad ahead of the new season. The club also plans to clear a few players to make room for new arrivals.

On that note, let's take a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as on August 10, 2021.

Lyon have made contact to sign Shaqiri from Liverpool

Xherdan Shaqiri was not included in Liverpool’s squad to face Osasuna on Monday as the Switzerland international is attracting interest from Lyon,

The Ligue 1 side are keen on signing Shaqiri as per journalist David Lynch, but are still some way behind Liverpool’s valuation of the attacker.

#LFC have received an approach from Lyon for Xherdan Shaqiri. Told the two clubs are still “a long way apart” on valuation but talks ongoing. Liverpool keen to recoup a figure in the region of the £13m they paid Stoke in 2018. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) August 9, 2021

Liverpool reportedly want at least £13 million to sell Shaqiri in the summer transfer window. The attacker still has two years remaining current contract at Liverpool.

Liverpool reluctant to let Ben Woodburn leave

Ben Woodburn’s career has stagnated at Liverpool since the incredible achievement of becoming the club’s youngest ever goal-scorer in 2016.

The Welshman has, however, handed himself a lifeline as the Liverpool coaching team have been impressed by his commitment during training and recent performances in pre-season.

As per The Athletic’s Caoimhe O’Neill, Liverpool do not want to let Woodburn leave following his impressive displays against Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna in the last few days.

Woodburn is attracting interest from clubs in Greece, Denmark and Croatia, but only an outstanding bid will force the Reds to sell the 21-year-old.

Barcelona and Liverpool keeping tabs on Sanches

Renato Sanches has been linked with Liverpool all summer and the Reds are facing competition from Barcelona to sign him.

Sanches is on Lille's transfer list as they want to sell the Portuguese to lighten the financial strain on the club.

🎖· Liverpool & Barcelona are both keeping tabs on the situation of Renato Sanches, his price-tag is around €40M.



Source: @FabrizioRomano

Podcast: @podcastherewego pic.twitter.com/vBpCzdeASH — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) August 10, 2021

The former Bayern Munich midfielder is currently being valued at €40 million. While Barcelona are not in the strongest financial situation, Liverpool are trying not to spend money unless they absolutely have to.

Should the Reds sell a few more players in the coming weeks, the situation could change. Sanches put in some thrilling displays for Lille last season and helped them win the Ligue 1 title.

