Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Update on Reds' interest in German midfield ace, club willing to offer Serie A star a lucrative deal, and more - 29 July 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings as they look to add some fresh legs to their squad ahead of the new season.

Here, we take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as of July 29, 2021.

Liverpool will not sign Florian Neuhaus this summer

Florian Neuhaus has been linked with a move to Liverpool, but the Reds are not likely to sign him this summer.

The Reds will be without Gini Wijnaldum next season, but despite the Dutchman’s departure, they have several midfield options.

Although Jürgen Klopp is keen on Neuhaus, the German will cost €40 million, which is money Liverpool don’t have this summer.

The situation could change should the Reds be able to sell some more fringe players in the coming weeks. But it’s unlikely an eleventh hour move for Neuhaus will take place in the transfer window.

Leicester City will sell Dennis Praet but will keep Tielemans at the club

Youri Tielemans is another midfielder who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, but Leicester are desperately trying to keep him at the club.

The Foxes have slapped a £60 million price tag on the Belgian, which leaves him out of Liverpool’s reach.

This is by far one of my favourite crafted Leicester goal’s from last season the pass from Praet is unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/TTT4VYIXoJ — Harry (@Harrylcfc123) September 11, 2020

Tielemans’ compatriot Dennis Praet, however, has been linked with an exit. The Belgian might be sold if they get a good offer, but it remains to be seen if Liverpool will make an approach for him.

Prate had an injury-ravaged 2020-21 season and made just 15 appearances in the Premier League.

Liverpool willing to give in to Kessie’s demands to sign him

Frank Kessie has just a year remaining on his current deal with AC Milan, and Liverpool are looking to take advantage of the situation.

The Reds are reportedly willing to offer Kessie a more lucrative deal than Milan, but it remains to be seen if Kessie will make the move to England.

🥉• Liverpool has promised George Atangana who is Frank Kessie’s agent that if the player’s contract started heading towards expiration, they would have satisfied all his requests in order to get him a move to Anfield.



Source: @CorSport

Country: Italy 🇮🇹 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) July 29, 2021

The 24-year old played a key role for Milan last season as they returned to the top four and has been touted to replace Jordan Henderson in the future.

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea's plans for the transfer window, Arsenal complete signing and more

Edited by Prem Deshpande