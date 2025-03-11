Liverpool transfer plan could take massive blow as European heavyweight make contact to sign top defensive target: Reports

Liverpool can reportedly suffer a blow in their pursuit of signing Milos Kerkez as Juventus have made contact to acquire his signature. The 21-year-old plays for AFC Bournemouth since arriving from AZ Alkmaar in 2023.

Ad

Liverpool have reportedly made signing a left-back a priority for this summer with Andy Robertson's and Kostas Tsimikas' deteriorating form. Milos Kerkez, meanwhile, has attracted attention from several top clubs including Liverpool, with his performances for Bournemouth this season. The Serbia-born Hungarian star has contributed to seven clean sheets in 31 appearances across competitions for the Cherries while registering two goals and five assists.

While Kerkez can be a great possible addition to Liverpool's defense line, making the signing in the summer might not be as easy for the Reds. Juventus have identified him as their top transfer target in case they have to part ways with Andrea Cambiaso, according to Sky Sports France (via CaughtOffside).

Ad

Trending

The aforementioned report also suggested that Milos Kerkez's representatives are already in talks with Juventus' sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli. The Serie A club also reportedly share good relations with the defender's agent Fali Ramadani.

Amid interest from several prominent clubs, Bournemouth are reportedly set to charge about €45 million for Milos Kerkez, whose contract is valid until the summer of 2028.

Arne Slot on Liverpool's upcoming UCL clash against Paris Saint-Germain

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot shared his thoughts on their upcoming clash against Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. The match is slated for Tuesday, March 11 at Anfield.

Ad

The Reds walked away with a 1-0 win against PSG in the first leg at Parc des Princes. However, the home side pulled off a great performance having 10 shots on target and creating three big chances. During the pre-press conference, Slot was asked if the upcoming clash is Liverpool's most important game of the campaign so far. He replied (via the club's official website):

"Yes, because it's the next one. Because it's the next one and the next one is always the most important."

Ad

When asked if the Reds need to bring on their best performance of the season, the Dutch manager said:

"Yes, I do think so because this is the most complete team we've faced so far. What I mean by complete – and OK, we've faced Arsenal and [Manchester] City and it's not that there are big margins – but the intensity they've played at combined with the quality they have... they have so much quality and a great, great, great manager".

Ad

"He lets the team play in a way that is not easy to play against his team; he brings the best out of every player and he brings an incredible work-rate into the team. That's why I think we have to be at our best tomorrow. But, for example, we didn't have ball possession at all at City away but at home we had a completely different performance against City than we did away."

Liverpool and PSG have faced each other on five occasions, where the Reds bagged three wins and Les Parisiens have managed two.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback